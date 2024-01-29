Celebrate The Haunted Mansion with a Reunion of Talent at the Immersive Ghostly Retreat

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion may be closed for an extended period, but fans of the classic attraction can now get their fill at Welcome Foolish Mortals: A Haunted Mansion Reunion at the Immersive Ghostly Retreat.

What’s Happening:

The talents behind various Haunted Mansion projects are gathering for an afternoon of meet & greets and autographs, while guests also get to explore the Ghostly Retreat – an impressive Airbnb full of details and effects that Haunted Mansion fans will “die” over.

This unique event takes place on Sunday, February 25th beginning at 1:00 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are now on sale

Scheduled to appear are former Imagineer Tania Norris who worked on the original Haunted Mansion and designed the iconic purple wallpaper, former Imagineer Joe Lanzisero who was the design lead on Mystic Manor in Hong Kong Disneyland, animatronics master Garner Holt who developed props and animatronics for Haunted Mansion Holiday Muppets Haunted Mansion , and Disney illustrator Rick Law.

, and Disney illustrator Rick Law. The Haunted Mansion has inspired and delighted so many since it opened at Disneyland in 1969. Jeff Schiefelbein took his inspiration and created the Ghostly Retreat Airbnb. Access to this special location, just seven miles from Disneyland, is typically only available to overnight guests. This rare access will allow foolish mortals to come dressed in their Haunted Mansion inspired clothing and create their own photo sessions.

Schiefelbein will be on hand during the event to answer questions about the creation of this truly unique space.

What They’re Saying:

Event producer Jeff DePaoli: “As a big Haunted Mansion fan, I was blown away the first time I visited the Ghostly Retreat. I just knew I had to gather this group of special guests in this unbelievable location. I’m excited to produce an unforgettable event for guests while also raising money to be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The work they do is so important, and I’m happy to support such a worthy organization in this way.”