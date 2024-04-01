Westin Anaheim Announces Poolside Bar Service Seven Days A Week

The Westin Anaheim has announced daily poolside service at Bella’s Splash Pool Bar, now available to hotel guests seven days a week from 6AM – 10PM.

What’s Happening:

The Westin Anaheim Resort has revealed daily service hours at Bella's Splash Pool Bar, a full-service poolside bar offering family-friendly refreshments in the heart of the Anaheim Resort District.

Poolside service is now available to hotel guests seven days a week, from noon to 6PM. The outdoor heated pool and whirlpool also remain open to guests daily from 6AM to 10PM

Bella’s Splash Pool Bar offers a freshly prepared food menu including chips and salsa, avocado toast, Caesar salad, and chicken salad club wraps. For heartier options, guests can order the Bella Burger, quesadillas, or a grilled chicken sandwich. Families can also select kid-friendly favorites: margherita pizza, four-cheese pizza, and pepperoni pizza, all available with a gluten-free crust.

Bella’s Splash Pool Bar serves colorful, crafted cocktails directly to poolside guests. Beverage options include the Tangerine Mojito, the Smokey Mezcal Margarita and Bella’s Bloody Mary. Piña Coladas, Strawberry Daiquiris, and frozen mixed beverages are also available as family-friendly mocktails.

Guests can elevate their poolside experience with private cabana rentals or book Park View Suites to add space, comfort, and views of the Disneyland

Southern California residents can visit Disneyland Resort

With family-friendly poolside service, seven on property restaurants and bars, and a prime location directly across from Disneyland Resort Theme Parks, The Westin Anaheim Resort is the perfect option for spring vacations.

Opened in June 2021, this AAA Four-Diamond hotel is a relaxing haven of wellness and renewal while being steps away from some of Southern California’s biggest and most popular attractions including Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium of Anaheim, the Honda Center and the Anaheim Convention Center.

Featuring a modern design inspired by Anaheim’s historic orange grove roots, The Westin Anaheim Resort features 618 stylish guest rooms including 121 suites, a signature 2,860 square foot WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, a resort-style pool, and seven signature restaurants and bars, including an incredible rooftop bar with direct views into Disney California Adventure

