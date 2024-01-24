Will an Old Ticket From 1978 to Magic Kingdom Still Work?

Matthew Ables shared on his TikTok page, seeing if an old ticket that was collecting dust in a drawer would still work 46 years later to get into Magic Kingdom.

Matthew Ables was wondering if an old ticket originally worth $8 to Magic Kingdom from 1978 would work today.

He shares that this old ticket has been in a drawer since before he was born. He assumed it was an old family keepsake until he realized that it has never been used and there's no expiration date.

He wondered if this ticket would work, so he booked a flight to Orlando to find out.

At the ticket window he asked if this old ticket from 1978 would work.

The cast member started stamping void all over the ticket and left.

A few moments later, she came back and handed him a card with a valid park admission ticket on it.

You can then see that he enjoys many of the popular attractions that the Magic Kingdom has to offer.

In the comments, someone asked if he was able to keep the original ticket, and he said, unfortunately not.

Check out the video below.

