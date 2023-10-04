Winnie the Pooh Meet and Greet Returns in the U.K. Pavilion at EPCOT

For those who love the adorable Winnie the Pooh, fans have the opportunity to meet him at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

The Winnie the Pooh meet and greet has reopened in Christopher Robin’s bedroom.

This can be found at the back of EPCOT’s U.K. Pavilion.

This is the first time this meet and greet has opened since 2020, when the theme parks shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, fans have been able to see Pooh, but only from a distance near the Imagination! Pavilion.

The Christopher Robin’s bedroom meet and greet features his wardrobe, bed and desk.

You can even see the Hundred Acre Wood outside the window of where Pooh stands for the photo.