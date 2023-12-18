Disneyland Resort Hosting “Wish” Photo Booth Experience

A special new opportunity has arrived for guests visiting the Disneyland Resort, giving them the chance to celebrate the art of animation and the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish.

Celebrating the art of animation at the premiere of @DisneyWishMovie pic.twitter.com/ZI9LMj2b3z — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 9, 2023

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can now experience a fun offering that was previously available only to those in attendance at the World Premiere of the latest feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish .

X user @DisneyScoopGuy posted the following, showing off the booth that looks like it could be some kind of structure in the Kingdom of Rosas, where Wish takes place.

The Wish photo booth is open near Downtown Disney pic.twitter.com/XTNPfVDzno — Disney Scoop Matt 🎄 (@DisneyScoopGuy) December 18, 2023

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish is currently playing only in theaters.