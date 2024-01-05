“World Of Color – ONE” Returns To Disney California Adventure Later This Month

Disneyland Resort has announced that World of Color – ONE will be returning to Disney California Adventure later this month, keeping the nighttime spectacular from last year’s 100 Years of Wonder celebration.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disneyland announced that World of Color – ONE will return to Disney California Adventure Park, beginning Jan. 19, 2024.

Originally debuting as part of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration at the Disneyland Resort last year, this nighttime spectacular tells the powerful story of how a single action – like a drop of water – creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change.

During the spectacular, Paradise Bay is transformed with a dazzling array of fountains, lighting, lasers, fog and flame effects, harmonized with songs and stories of courageous, loving and inspiring characters who dared to be wavemakers and change the world.

The show, having only debuted a year ago, is known for bringing spectacular moments to life from favorite films including The Lion King, Moana, Ratatouille, Soul, Star Wars, The Avengers and more. You can check out the show on opening night last year in our video below.

Those visiting Disney California Adventure during the park’s Lunar New Year festivities from Jan. 23-Feb. 18, 2024, will also get to see the nighttime water show “Hurry Home – A Lunar New Year Celebration” ahead of World of Color – ONE. Set to a stirring musical score by Academy Award-winning composer Tan Dun, it tells the story of a little lantern’s quest to reunite with family for the annual celebration of good luck and fortune.

There are some fans of Disney California Adventure’s signature nighttime spectacular who will see the news and take it with a grain of salt, as it means the original World of Color will not be seen for the foreseeable future. That show featured spectacular scenes featuring The Little Mermaid , Fantasia 2000, WALL-E, Toy Story, Pirates of the Caribbean , Aladdin, and more in the groundbreaking show.

World of Color – ONE also played host to two new preshows last year, celebrating the release of Pixar's Elemental, and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish, and could potentially feature more synergistic content like this while the show continues to run. For a complete look at all things World of Color, be sure to check out our post, here.

If you'd like to see World of Color – ONE and/or the Hurry Home Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure, we recommend our friends over at Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort booking needs.