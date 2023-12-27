Disney Parks Shares Behind The Scenes Info Of Snoap Hearts During “World of Color – Season of Light”

As the Holiday season draws to a close, Disneyland is sharing a bit of behind-the-scenes info regarding an element in the finale of the popular World of Color – Season of Light at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks and Disney Live Entertainment have taken to Instagram to show off a bit of the tech behind the popular nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure, World of Color – Season of Light.

As part of the finale in the holiday version of the show, guests situated around Paradise Bay and seated in Paradise Gardens Park (the main viewing area for World of Color) witness special bubble formations floating into the skies above.

While they may look like heart-shaped balloons, they are actually the latest creations of Snoap. Snoap, also seen at faux-holiday snowfalls at other Disney Parks and various entertainment offerings across the globe, is the special focus of this new video.

Introduced by KC Wilkerson, principal video and media designer for Disney Live Action Entertainment, he explains that the special Snoap, condensed into more of a foam for World of Color – Season of Light, came to be in the show when they were developing a way to make snowflakes appear in the show.

The snoap is injected with air and helium, allowing the substance to rise into the night sky from themed boxes that look like Christmas presents scattered throughout Paradise Gardens Park, blending in perfectly for a special moment for the show’s finale.

World of Color – Season of Light is a special presentation of the landmark nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure, World of Color.

Only available during the holiday season at the Disneyland Resort

The moments illuminate walls of water and sky-high fountains in a mesmerizing spectacle of stories of friendship, family, and love during the holiday season.

You can catch World of Color – Season of Light for the remainder of the holiday season at Disney California Adventure, where it is expected to have its last performance of the season on January 7th at the park.

You can also check out a full performance of the 2023 version of the show – complete with Snoap – in our video below.