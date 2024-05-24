Shanghai Disney and China Eastern Airlines Team Up To Bring New Themed Aircraft

Shanghai Disney Resort and China Eastern Airlines have partnered together to bring the world of Zootopia and the new themed land at Shanghai Disneyland to life in the skies with a new themed aircraft.

What’s Happening:

Following the grand opening of Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland, the world’s first land themed to the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name, Shanghai Disney Resort and China Eastern Airlines jointly unveiled a new Zootopia-themed airplane, the Disney•Zootopia Express.

As part of its ongoing alliance with Shanghai Disney Resort, the airplane is the sixth Disney-themed aircraft to join China Eastern Airlines’ fleet. Ready to take to the skies with its first passengers, the new Disney•Zootopia Express will transport the excitement of Zootopia to guests beyond the resort, inviting them to embark on an adventure to the mammalian metropolis.

To commemorate the arrival of the new aircraft, an unveiling ceremony was hosted at a specially-designed Zootopia-themed “airport” in Shanghai, where invited guests got a first look at the new Zootopia-themed experience. During the ceremony, executives from Shanghai Disney Resort and China Eastern Airlines were joined by Zootopia’s very own Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, who helped to celebrate this special occasion and unveil the new themed plane.

Also in attendance at today’s event were actress Wu Yanshu and musical actor and singer Ayanga, who joined the Zootopia grand opening celebrations last December as “Honorary Zootizens”. They were also invited to step onboard the new plane as the first guests to be immersed in this unique air experience.

As another great example of Disney’s signature storytelling, the airplane design will take to the skies the excitement of the new land’s opening through its vibrant overlay on the exterior, showing fan-favorite characters from the animated film, large and small. As it zooms across the sky, the Zootopia friends all become wind-swept from the speed of the plane. Through the innovative application of a custom aircraft livery decal, the Disney•Zootopia Express has now become China Eastern Airlines’ first Disney-themed aircraft to feature three-dimensional images of Disney characters on its exterior.

Onboard the Disney•Zootopia Express, the magic continues with themed elements throughout the entire interior of the aircraft, including images of luggage containers tailored for different-sized mammals, along with fold out trays featuring a map of Zootopia highlighting different characters’ favorite spots in the mammalian metropolis. Passengers will be able to enjoy the company of their favorite Zootopia characters during their flight while receiving endless inspiration to plan a trip to the resort’s newest land.

Even more surprises await passengers as they depart from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. Thanks to more than 30 new Zootopia-themed check-in counters and self-service check-in kiosks, plus commemorative boarding passes, passengers will be able to start their unique journey before they even take to the skies.

To extend the magic of a trip to Zootopia and the rest of the resort, Shanghai Disney Resort and China Eastern Airlines have also teamed up to offer a limited-time flight-hotel-park ticket promotion. Going on sale from today until June 4, 2024, guests who purchase the promotional package will receive round-trip flight tickets departing from select cities to Shanghai. Guests will be able to use the offer from June 1 to 12, 2024, which will include a one-night stay at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel where guests will stay in a transformed room with a Zootopia-themed overlay, Lumière's Kitchen breakfast buffet, single-day standard Shanghai Disneyland tickets for park visits from June 2 to 13, 2024, Disney Premium Access for Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, plus one Park Dining Voucher Set of Three A. Guests can purchase the package or find more information about the offer through the China Eastern Airlines official app. Guests can also find a Shanghai Disney Resort brand zone page on the app, showing all six Disney-themed aircraft with their flight routes for the upcoming three days, allowing them to better plan their trips.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Schott, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort: "We are thrilled to join China Eastern Airlines in celebrating the opening of the world's first and only Zootopia-themed land by launching Disney•Zootopia Express. The new themed plane will be an extra touch of magic to passengers’ travels as it brings guests to visit Shanghai Disney Resort and experience the wonders of our newest land firsthand."

Wan Qingchao, Executive Vice President of China Eastern Airlines Co., Ltd.: "This year marks the eighth year of collaboration between China Eastern Airlines and Shanghai Disney Resort. Together, we have launched six Disney-themed aircraft that are part of China Eastern Airlines' fleet, including the newly unveiled Zootopia-themed airplane. All of these aircraft transport happiness, friendship, kindness and trust in the sky, bringing a wonderful travel experience to passengers."