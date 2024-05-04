19th Annual Dick Vitale Gala Raises More Than $24 Million for Pediatric Cancer Research

It’s awesome, baby! The 19th annual Dick Vitale Gala raised $24.8 million for The V Foundation in support of pediatric cancer research Friday night.

  • The $24.8 million raised at this year’s Dick Vitale Gala was more than double the previous high achieved last year.
  • Over two decades, Vitale has raised nearly $93M for The V Foundation in support of pediatric cancer research.
  • Honorees at this year’s Dick Vitale Gala included:
    • Jeff Gordon
    • Rick Barnes
    • Derek Jeter
    • Jim Kelly
    • Nikki McCray-Penson
  • The event was emceed by ESPN’s Kevin Neghandi. ESPN Chairman and The V Foundation board member Jimmy Pitaro was also in attendance to introduce Dick Vitale.

  • The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator.
  • The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee.
  • Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs.
  • The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer. To learn more, visit v.org.
