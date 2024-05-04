19th Annual Dick Vitale Gala Raises More Than $24 Million for Pediatric Cancer Research

It’s awesome, baby! The 19th annual Dick Vitale Gala raised $24.8 million for The V Foundation in support of pediatric cancer research Friday night.

The $24.8 million raised at this year’s Dick Vitale Gala was more than double the previous high achieved last year.

Over two decades, Vitale has raised nearly $93M for The V Foundation in support of pediatric cancer research.

Honorees at this year’s Dick Vitale Gala included: Jeff Gordon Rick Barnes Derek Jeter Jim Kelly Nikki McCray-Penson

The event was emceed by ESPN’s Kevin Neghandi. ESPN Chairman and The V Foundation board member Jimmy Pitaro was also in attendance to introduce Dick Vitale.