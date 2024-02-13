“20/20” Explores the Story of a U.S. Army Sergeant Who Was Murdered

In a new 20/20, ABC News correspondent John Quinones takes viewers inside the investigation into the tragic murder of Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III through the use of body camera footage, jail phone calls, and never-before-seen police interrogation videos. When authorities finally solve this murder mystery, they uncover a cold and heartless plot of adultery and greed that left them shocked and a suspect they never saw coming.

Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III had beat the odds. Growing up in what was considered a “tough neighborhood,” Tyrone was an honors student who excelled at sports and won a college scholarship to study engineering. He later joined the Army, where he quickly rose through the ranks and would start a family alongside his wife, Army Specialist Kemia Hassel. When he was gunned down while visiting his family for the holidays, police wondered – who would want Sgt. Tyrone Hassel dead?

The two-hour program includes exclusive interviews with Special Agent Zachary Roberts of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Det. Sgt. Cory Peek of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, and Azmin Velazquez, the killer’s wife at the time of the murder.

It also features interviews with: Tyrone Hassel Jr., the victim’s father Ashanti Hassel, the victim’s stepmother Sgt. Mike Lanier and officer Jaramee Peppers of the St. Joseph Township Police Steve Pierangeli, prosecuting attorney for Berrien County Rick Biggart, a retired lieutenant from Berrien County Sheriff’s Department

The program includes additional exclusive interviews with close friends and associates of Tyrone Hassel III and Kemia Hassel.

