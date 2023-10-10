“20/20” Unravels the Kidnapping of 11 Year Old Jacob Wetterling That Took Almost Three Decades to Be Solved

On an all-new episode of 20/20, they unravel the kidnapping of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling, which took nearly three decades to solve.
What’s Happening:
- In 1989, 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was biking home with his brother and best friend when a masked armed man abducted him just a half-mile from his home.
- In a new 20/20, co-anchor Deborah Roberts examines Minnesota’s most notorious kidnapping case that captured national attention and changed the way parents raised their kids.
- The program reveals new details of the investigation that led to a shocking confession nearly 27 years after Jacob went missing.
- Snatched features exclusive interviews with Wetterling’s parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling; Wetterling’s friends, one of whom witnessed the kidnapping; and blogger Joy Baker, whose work with the family helped push for a fresh review of the entire case.
- Additionally, 20/20 has interviews with investigators and prosecutors who were steadfast on finding Jacob and providing answers to the family.
- The two-hour program also explores the ripple effects of Wetterling’s abduction on the tight-knit community and the broader issue of child safety as Wetterling’s mother transformed her grief into a lifelong commitment to the cause of missing children.
- Patty Wetterling also shares intimate details of her unwavering quest to find her missing son as described in her book, Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope.
- 20/20 airs Friday, Oct. 13 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.