“20/20” Unravels the Kidnapping of 11 Year Old Jacob Wetterling That Took Almost Three Decades to Be Solved

by |
Tags: , ,

On an all-new episode of 20/20, they unravel the kidnapping of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling, which took nearly three decades to solve.

What’s Happening:

  • In 1989, 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was biking home with his brother and best friend when a masked armed man abducted him just a half-mile from his home.
  • In a new 20/20, co-anchor Deborah Roberts examines Minnesota’s most notorious kidnapping case that captured national attention and changed the way parents raised their kids.
  • The program reveals new details of the investigation that led to a shocking confession nearly 27 years after Jacob went missing.
  • Snatched features exclusive interviews with Wetterling’s parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling; Wetterling’s friends, one of whom witnessed the kidnapping; and blogger Joy Baker, whose work with the family helped push for a fresh review of the entire case.
  • Additionally, 20/20 has interviews with investigators and prosecutors who were steadfast on finding Jacob and providing answers to the family.
  • The two-hour program also explores the ripple effects of Wetterling’s abduction on the tight-knit community and the broader issue of child safety as Wetterling’s mother transformed her grief into a lifelong commitment to the cause of missing children.
  • Patty Wetterling also shares intimate details of her unwavering quest to find her missing son as described in her book, Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope.
  • 20/20 airs Friday, Oct. 13 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy