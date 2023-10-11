ABC News Announces Primetime Special on the War in Israel To Air Tonight

A new 20/20 special edition, Israel at War: Living in Terror is set to air tonight at 10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, where the one-hour special will feature on the ground reporting from David Muir, Ian Pannell, Matt Gutman and James Longman, with additional reporting from Martha Raddatz and Mary Bruce.

What’s Happening:

ABC News will air a one-hour primetime special tonight, Oct. 11, on the ongoing conflict in Israel following the deadly Hamas attack over the weekend. World News Tonight anchor David Muir, who has been on the ground reporting all week, anchors the special from Tel Aviv. The special will also feature live reports from ABC News journalists who have been covering all the latest news and developments in Israel, including chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, chief national correspondent Matt Gutman and foreign correspondent James Longman. Chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz and chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce will also report live during the special. Israel at War: Living in Terror airs on a special edition of 20/20 on Wednesday, Oct. 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu

and co-anchor of ABC’s For more than a decade, Muir has reported from international hotspots around the world, including Tehran, Tahrir Square, Mogadishu, Gaza, and Fukushima.

Muir reports World News Tonight from all over the world. Muir was the first to anchor from the scene of Europe’s refugee crisis, reporting from the Hungarian/Serbian border. In his first week as anchor, Muir reported from the Syrian border on child refugees. Muir recently gained uncommon access to Guantanamo prison and traveled to Amman, Jordan to report on the vetting of refugees to the United States. In addition, Muir has anchored ABC’s flagship broadcast from Cuba, Paris, Brussels, San Bernardino, Iowa, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Charleston, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C. Muir’s reporting has been honored with multiple Emmys, Edward R. Murrow awards and top honors from the Society of Professional Journalists for his reporting overseas. Muir’s Emmy-nominated series, Made in America, remains a hallmark of the broadcast.

