New “20/20” Explores The Chilling Kidnapping of Polly Klaas And Lasting Impact on the Nation

A new 20/20 is set to explore the chilling kidnapping of Polly Klaas and the listing impact her case has had on the nation, featuring special interviews with the Klaas family, close friends, and lead investigators from the police department and FBI.

What’s Happening:

On a fall night in 1993, an intruder entered the home of 12-year-old Polly Klaas and kidnapped her during a sleepover with two friends while her mother slept in the next room.

A new 20/20 reports on how the bold kidnapping spurred not only the small town of Petaluma, California, but the entire nation into action and explores the lasting impact of her case on the justice system, kidnapping investigation protocol, and much more.

20/20 documents the case, from the surge of national attention and support in finding Polly to a chilling police encounter with Davis months before they identified him as Polly’s murderer. The program also includes an interview with journalist Kim Cross, who has written the comprehensive new book In Light of All Darkness, which chronicles the case and investigation. 20/20 airs on Friday, Sept. 22 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, next day on Hulu