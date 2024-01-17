Special “20/20” To Air This Weekend Centered On Decades-Old Murder Mystery With Killer’s Written Confession

A special 20/20 is set to debut this weekend that delves into the case of a murder victim who’s written confession gives insight into the mind and motives of a murderer with special interviews with the victim’s ex-husband and woman who helped detectives solve the case decades later.
What’s Happening:
- In 1987, when authorities found Susan Woods naked and murdered in her home in Stephenville, Texas, the tight-knit community was quick to place the blame on Michael Woods, her estranged husband. But when fingerprints at the scene did not match Michael’s, the case ground to a halt.
- Twenty years later, a different detective took a fresh look at the evidence and was able to find a match for the fingerprints: Scott Hatley, a local man with a violent history.
- However, the details of the gruesome murder and Scott’s motives remained a mystery until 2022, when Scott’s writings about his life and crimes found in a trailer next to his dead body shed new light on the case.
- In a new 20/20, ABC News contributor Chris Connelly takes viewers inside the shocking murder and the decades-long search for answers.
- The two-hour program includes in-depth interviews with Michael Woods, Susan Woods’ husband; Shannon Myers Barrientos, who played a key role in cracking the case; and Don Miller, a retired lieutenant and the detective who solved Susan Woods’ murder.
- 20/20 airs on Friday, Jan. 19 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.
- ABC News’ 20/20 is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 45 years, 20/20 features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. Janice Johnston is the executive producer. The two-hour 20/20 events air Fridays from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com