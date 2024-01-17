Special “20/20” To Air This Weekend Centered On Decades-Old Murder Mystery With Killer’s Written Confession

A special 20/20 is set to debut this weekend that delves into the case of a murder victim who’s written confession gives insight into the mind and motives of a murderer with special interviews with the victim’s ex-husband and woman who helped detectives solve the case decades later.

In 1987, when authorities found Susan Woods naked and murdered in her home in Stephenville, Texas, the tight-knit community was quick to place the blame on Michael Woods, her estranged husband. But when fingerprints at the scene did not match Michael’s, the case ground to a halt.

Twenty years later, a different detective took a fresh look at the evidence and was able to find a match for the fingerprints: Scott Hatley, a local man with a violent history.

However, the details of the gruesome murder and Scott’s motives remained a mystery until 2022, when Scott’s writings about his life and crimes found in a trailer next to his dead body shed new light on the case.

The two-hour program includes in-depth interviews with Michael Woods, Susan Woods’ husband; Shannon Myers Barrientos, who played a key role in cracking the case; and Don Miller, a retired lieutenant and the detective who solved Susan Woods’ murder.

20/20 airs on Friday, Jan. 19 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu

20/20 airs on Friday, Jan. 19 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu