2024 Australian Open Qualifying Rounds to Stream Exclusively on ESPN+

The qualifying rounds of the Australian Open, tennis’ first major of 2024, are set to stream on ESPN+ beginning on Sunday, January 7th.

What’s Happening:

The Australian Open commences Sunday, January 7th, at 6 p.m. ET, with all qualifying matches streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ from Melbourne Park, Australia.

Daily coverage will be available at 6 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday and at 7 p.m. on Wednesday through conclusion of play.

Following the qualifiers, the Australian Open will debut its historic, day-earlier start date: Saturday, January 13th, with first-round coverage at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and at midnight (9 p.m. PT) on ESPN2. ESPN+ will stream all rounds on all courts live and exclusively from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

Fans can get ready for Slam season by tuning in to Australia’s Open: Beyond the Court , premiering Sunday, January 7th, at 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The two-hour special offers tennis fans an inside look at the tournament’s rise through telling archive, compelling play and heavy-hitting interviews.

It will be available on-demand on ESPN+ on January 11th.

About the Australian Open:

The qualifying lead-in week will offer fans to see their favorite players up close, as well as follow the stars of the future as they battle it out for a chance at a Slam title.

The competition will be thrilling with 16 spots each available in both the men’s and women’s draws, including well-known talent and up-and-coming stars.

The 2024 Australian Open Main Draw roster features last year’s men’s champion and world No.1 Novak Djokovic (SRB), 2023 Wimbledon champion and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP), the return of AO 2022 men’s champion Rafael Nadal (ESP), and Americans Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.

Women’s tennis features world No.1 Iga Swiatek (POL); last year’s AO women’s champion No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 2023 U.S. Open Champion No. 3 Coco Gauff (USA), No. 5 Jessica Pegula (USA), and the return of two-time AO women’s champion and new mom, Naomi Osaka (JPN).