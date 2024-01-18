2024 National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees Announced at Walt Disney Imagineering

Walt Disney Imagineering is one of the most innovative places in the world. Therefore, it was fitting that they hosted the announcement of the 2024 class of inductees into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. It was also fitting that the class includes the second representative from the Walt Disney Company. Legendary Imagineer Lanny Smoot joins Walt Disney himself in the Inventors Hall of Fame, which celebrates inventors across all disciplines.

In addition to Lanny Snoot, fellow inductee Asad Madni was on-site for the announcement where they both shared their passion for engaging youth from a variety of backgrounds by making science fun. As the announcement was held on Kid Inventors’ Day, representatives from Club Invention were on hand to meet the honorees as well as be inspired by a tour of Walt Disney Imagineering, which included a visit to Disney’s R&D laboratory.

Leading up to the induction ceremony, which will be held this May in Washington D.C., the National Inventors Hall of Fame will be releasing videos highlighting each of the inductees. As the announcement was hosted at Walt Disney Imagineering, it comes as no surprise that they kicked off the series with Lanny Snoot.

As the assembled roamed the halls of Imagineering, inventors of all ages were inspired by the imaginative artwork that lined the halls, as well as the technological innovations that ranged from magic floors and cutting-edge show control systems to robots with character. As inductee Asad Madni mentioned, the way to inspire future inventors is by focusing on the fun – something that is never in short supply at Walt Disney Imagineering.

