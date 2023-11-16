20th Century Studios’ “The First Omen” Set for April Debut

Today, 20th Century Studios released a first look at its upcoming psychological thriller The First Omen. The film, which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, will open April 5, 2024, exclusively in theaters nationwide.

  • When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.
  • The First Omen stars:
  • The original movie, a hit in its day, starred Gregory Peck, Lee Remick and Harvey Stephens, and followed an American ambassador who believes his five-year-old son is the Antichrist.
  • Two sequels followed – 1978’s Damien: Omen II and 1981’s The Final Conflict, as well as a 2006 reboot and other follow-ups on the small screen.
