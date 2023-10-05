4K/Blu-Ray Review: 20th Century Studios’ “Prey” is Best Viewed on Disc

Prey may have been made for streaming, but it was done at theatrical quality. That’s why, after breaking viewership records on Hulu domestically and Star+ internationally, the Predator prequel has been chosen as the first Disney-owned Hulu original film to receive a physical media release. Now available on 4K and Blu-Ray, fans can dive behind the scenes with exclusive bonus features you’ll only find here.

The year is 1719. The place is the American Great Planes. The Comanches are the top predator of the region, although some French hunters have encroached on their land. And now, something else… An unseen force with the ability to quickly destroy large grizzly bears. Have the top predators just become prey?

Odds are, if you arrived at this review, you’re already a fan of the film. But on the off chance that you haven’t seen it, I came to Prey having not seen a true Predator film before it (unless you count Alien vs. Predator). No prior knowledge of the series is required to enjoy this surprisingly moving tale of an Indigenous woman trying to prove herself a great hunter in a land invaded by aliens of both the terrestrial and extra-terrestrial varieties.

Bonus Features

Making of Prey (12:17) – Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen.

Prey FYC Panel With Cast & Crew (29:01) – Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis.

Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Dan Trachtenberg (4:48) Alternative Opening Scene (1:59) – Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Big Warrior, Little Warrior (1:01) – Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Pre-Vis Treetop Chase (1:57) – Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

Audio Commentary (1:39:35) – Play Movie With Audio Commentary By Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter & Angela M. Catanzaro.

Video

Presented in 2.39:1, the 4k video transfer from 20th Century Studios is magnificent. Details are crisp and clear, and the disc handles the film’s dark color palette extremely well. Offering consistent bitrate quality, the 4K disc gains an edge over its streaming counterpart.

Audio

One of the few films to receive a Comanche language version, that language option is included on both the 4K and Blu-Ray discs (in Dolby Digital 5.1) along with French and Spanish. The primary English mix is a Dolby Atmos track on 4k and a 7/1 DTS-HDMA mix on the Blu-ray disc. Part of the fun of the mix is the way the alien’s click sounds travel around the room when it’s off-screen, producing some hair-raising moments.

Packaging & Design

The 4K-Ulta-HD release comes in a standard black Blu-Ray case with disc holders on both sides of the interior. There isn’t disc art, but following the trend of Loki Season 1, the discs aren’t blue, but instead green for the 4K disc and red for the Blu-Ray. The only insert is a NECA flier promoting collectible figures from the film. This release doesn’t come with a digital copy (and the film is not available for digital purchase). The initial pressing includes a slipcover with matte foil accents. The main menu on both discs features artwork from the case with limited animation set to score.

Final Thoughts

As a fan of physical media, Prey’s arrival on 4K and Blu-Ray is a welcome sign that films made for streaming don’t risk becoming lost to time if they ever disappear from streaming platforms. This release goes the extra mile with beautiful picture and audio quality, plus worthwhile, behind-the-scenes bonus features. In particular, director Dan Trachtenberg is very open and honest throughout the commentary, which also points out some really cool Easter Eggs for sci-fi fans.

