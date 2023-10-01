5 UFC Fights to Look Forward to in October

October isn’t the busiest month for the UFC but there are still three cards with some very exciting fights, including the lightweight championship rematch that will headline UFC 294. Let’s take a look at five of the biggest matchups we’re looking forward to in October.

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green – October 7

Anytime Bobby Green is stepping into the octagon, it deserves to be talked about. Win or lose, Green always puts on an entertaining show. The same can be said for Dawson, except he doesn’t lose. Since joining the UFC, Dawson is a perfect 8-0 with one draw. Now ranked #10 in the lightweight division, he’s going to have to dispatch a fan favorite to keep his momentum rolling.

Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza – October 14

It’s two very different stories for these two women as they head into this co-main event. Maia is coming off of back-to-back wins to climb the ranking in the women’s flyweight division. Araujo is coming off of back-to-back losses and has been sliding. This is a huge fight for both women as the winner likely cements a spot in the top 10 in the class and sets up for a big fight their next time out. And with a combined nine knockouts between the two of them, expect some fireworks here.

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza – October 14

Fans have got to be excited about this main event between two dynamic strikers who can end a fight in a blink. These two fighters have racked up 20 knockouts between the two of them, and Barboza’s knockout of Terry Etim in 2012 might be the most spectacular in UFC history. This main event should absolutely see some fireworks, even if it’s not the most consequential fight of the month.

Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 294 – October 21

One of the best welterweights in the world will be moving up to take on one of the best middleweights in the world in this co-main event. Chimaev has been dominant en route to a perfect 12-0 record, which includes a submission victory over Kevin Holland in his most recent fight. Costa has seen 11 of his 14 victories come by knockout. This will be a very interesting stylistic matchup between a power puncher and a long and precise striker. If Chimaev can keep his distance, we might just see a new top 10 middleweight.

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira

UFC 294 – October 21

A rematch of their lightweight title fight from a year ago, this is one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory. Oliveira was a dominant champion for some time but he ran into the next big thing in the UFC in Makhachev. The former champ has since gotten better, a scary thought to other lightweight contenders, as he dominated Beneil Dariush his last time out. Makhachev is going to bring the pressure as he always does. Will Oliveria be ready this time? Or will the rematch give us more of the same dominance from the current champ.

You can see all of these fights on ESPN+ throughout the month of October.