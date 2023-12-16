50th Daytime Emmys – Winners From The Walt Disney Company

by |
Tags: , , ,

Tonight marks the 50th Daytime Emmys, honoring the very best in daytime television – including Soap operas, entertainment news, and so much more.

The ceremony was originally planned for June, but due to the many strikes in Hollywood over the year, was postponed finally airing tonight, December 15th, 2023, on CBS.

The Walt Disney Company has received 34 nominations across various categories, with 19 alone for ABC’s General Hospital. Take a look at the winners from the ceremony, updated as the night goes on!

Outstanding Supporting Performance Actress

Sonya Eddy – General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Performance Actor

Robert Gossett – General Hospital

Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series

Eden Mccoy, General Hospital

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti