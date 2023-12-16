50th Daytime Emmys – Winners From The Walt Disney Company

Tonight marks the 50th Daytime Emmys, honoring the very best in daytime television – including Soap operas, entertainment news, and so much more.

The ceremony was originally planned for June, but due to the many strikes in Hollywood over the year, was postponed finally airing tonight, December 15th, 2023, on CBS.

The Walt Disney Company has received 34 nominations across various categories, with 19 alone for ABC’s General Hospital. Take a look at the winners from the ceremony, updated as the night goes on!

Outstanding Supporting Performance Actress

Sonya Eddy – General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Performance Actor

Robert Gossett – General Hospital

Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series

Eden Mccoy, General Hospital