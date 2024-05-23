51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Hosts Announced Along With Gold and Silver Circle Honorees

CBS and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced today the hosts for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards as well as the 2024 Gold and Silver Circle Honorees.

What's Happening:

CBS and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced today that Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will return as hosts for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, airing live on Friday, June 7 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Frazier and Turner are also nominated this year in the Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily category, in addition to ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT being nominated for Outstanding Entertainment News series.

being nominated for Outstanding Entertainment News series. This year marks the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network. The show will broadcast live from the Westin Bonaventure in historic downtown Los Angeles.

In addition, NATAS has announced the 2024 Gold and Silver Circle Honorees, recognizing admired individuals who have made enduring contributions to daytime television.

Inductees are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively. They represent the best and brightest in the industry.

The 2024 Gold Circle Inductees:

Jerome Dobson , Writer: Guiding Light, As the World Turns, General Hospital, Santa Barbara

, Writer: A Martinez , Actor: The Bay, Santa Barbara

, Actor: Suzanne Rogers, Actress: Days of Our Lives

The 2024 Silver Circle Inductees:

Patricia Denney , Former Hair and Makeup Department Head: The Young and The Restless

, Former Hair and Makeup Department Head: Kathleen Finch , Chairman and CEO, US Networks, Warner Brothers Discovery

, Chairman and CEO, US Networks, Warner Brothers Discovery Linda Grand, Set Master Props: The Bold & The Beautiful

Set Master Props: Janet Spellman-Drucker , Co-Executive Producer: Days of Our Lives

, Co-Executive Producer: Mark Teschner , Casting Director: General Hospital

, Casting Director: Rolonda Watts, Talk Show Host, Actress & Voiceover Talent: Sherri, Curious George, Divorce Court