Disney Titles Peppered Throughout 51st Daytime Emmy Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, with numerous titles from The Walt Disney Company being nominated throughout.
What’s Happening:
- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
- The Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will be presented live on Friday, June 7, at 8 PM EDT / delayed PT, on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
- The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 8, and streamed on The Emmys apps and at watch.TheEmmys.tv. The ceremonies will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.
- The Lifetime Achievement Honorees, Hosts, Presenters, and Silver and Gold Circle honorees will be announced at a later date. The press release with full credits information will be available on Monday, April 29, following the one week gratis credit change window. The category split will also be announced on that date. Ticket sales will begin Wednesday, May 1.
- The June 7th telecast will mark the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network. The Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream live at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Saturday, June 8, at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku.
- All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.
- The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.
What They’re Saying:
- Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS: “We are happy to once again honor the creative talent both in front of and behind the camera of America’s favorite Daytime programs. We look forward to celebrating the icons who enliven the days of audiences across the country.”
- Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime, NATAS: “Producing the Daytime Emmys is a labor of love for all of us at NATAS. The huge popularity of these shows continues to be a must-see viewing for their fans.”
51st Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations (Disney Titles Represented in Bold):
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
- The Bay
Popstar! TV
- The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
- Days of our Lives
Peacock
- General Hospital
ABC
- Neighbours
Amazon Freevee
- The Young and the Restless
CBS
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
- Tamron Hall
Syndicated
- Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+
- The View
ABC
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
- Access Hollywood
Syndicated
- Entertainment Tonight
Syndicated
- Extra
Syndicated
CULINARY SERIES
- Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Food Network
- Family Dinner
Magnolia Network
- Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Food Network
- Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network
- What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel
Max
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
- Hot Bench
Syndicated
- Judy Justice
Amazon Freevee
- Justice For The People with Judge Milian
Syndicated
- The People’s Court
Syndicated
- We The People with Judge Lauren Lake
Syndicated
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
- Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic
- Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
National Geographic
- Guy’s All-American Road Trip
Food Network
- Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
- Street Somm
Tastemade
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
- Fixer to Fabulous
HGTV
- Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Magnolia Network
- Hack My Home
Netflix
- Martha Gardens
Roku
- Windy City Rehab
HGTV
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
- Downey’s Dream Cars
Max
- George to the Rescue
NBC
- Growing Floret
Magnolia Network
- Homegrown
Magnolia Network
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
- Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Netflix
- Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
SundanceTV
- Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey
Max
- Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
PBS
- Working in the Theatre
AmericanTheatreWing.org
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
- African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
- Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward
NBC
- Ireland Made with Love
PBS
- Leveling Lincoln
PBS
- What Really Happened: America’s Wild
National Geographic
DAYTIME SPECIAL
- Culture Quest: Ukraine
PBS
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
- 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC
- Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men
SpringHill
- Unexpected
Hulu
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
- Catalyst
LinkedIn News
- The Dads
Netflix
- Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens
The Hollywood Reporter
- How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World
Eater
- Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
- Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali
Days of our Lives
Peacock
- Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
General Hospital
ABC
- Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
- Annika Noelle as Hope Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
- Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless
CBS
- Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves
General Hospital
ABC
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
- Eric Braeden as Victor Newman
The Young and the Restless
CBS
- Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
- Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
- Eric Martsolf as Brady Black
Days of our Lives
Peacock
- John McCook as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
- Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
- Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton
Days of our Lives
Peacock
- Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
The Young and the Restless
CBS
- Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott
The Young and the Restless
CBS
- Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech
Days of our Lives
Peacock
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
- Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford
General Hospital
ABC
- Bryton James as Devon Winters
The Young and the Restless
CBS
- Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of our Lives
Peacock
- A Martinez as Nardo Ramos
The Bay
Popstar! TV
- Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon
The Bay
Popstar! TV
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
- Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten
The Young and the Restless
CBS
- Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
- Alley Mills as Heather Webber
General Hospital
ABC
- Guy Pearce as Mike Young
Neighbours
Amazon Freevee
- Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux
Days of our Lives
Peacock
DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
- Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro
The View
ABC
- Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
- Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa
Live with Kelly and Mark
Syndicated
- Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood
The Talk
CBS
- Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall
Syndicated
CULINARY HOST
- Lidia Bastianich
25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
PBS
- Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Food Network
- Eduardo Garcia
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia
Magnolia Network
- Emeril Lagasse
Emeril Cooks
Roku
- Sophia Roe
Counter Space
Tastemade
- Buddy Valastro
Legends of the Fork
A&E
DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY
- Frank Caprio
Caught in Providence
Facebook Watch
- Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner,
Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo,
Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith
Entertainment Tonight
Syndicated
- Deborah Norville,
Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent
Inside Edition
Syndicated
- Robert Hernandez, Star Jones
Divorce Court
FOX
- Judge Judy Sheindlin
Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose
Judy Justice
Amazon Freevee
DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY
- Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
PBS
- Derrick Campana
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv
- Christian Cooper
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
National Geographic
- Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern
Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë
Magnolia Network
- Jet Tila
Ready Jet Cook
Food Network
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
- The Bay
Popstar! TV
- The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
- Days of our Lives
Peacock
- General Hospital
ABC
- The Young and the Restless
CBS
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
- African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
- Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
- Reconnecting Roots
PBS
- Super Animals
Syndicated
- Team Rubicon
Roku
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
- The Bay
Popstar! TV
- The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
- Days of our Lives
Peacock
- General Hospital
ABC
- The Young and the Restless
CBS
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA
DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
- African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
- Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
- Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
- Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
- TrueSouth
ESPN I ABC I SEC Network
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
- The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
- Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+
- The View
ABC
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
AND COMPOSITION
- African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
- Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC
- Mysteries of the Faith
Netflix
- Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix
ORIGINAL SONG
- “Shine”
General Hospital
ABC
- “Unexpected Truth”
Unexpected
Hulu
- “We’re Home”
Reconnecting Roots
PBS
LIGHTING DIRECTION
- General Hospital
ABC
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
- The View
ABC
TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO
- The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
- Days of our Lives
Peacock
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
- Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
- Living For The Dead
Hulu
- Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament
CBN
SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
- African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
- Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
- Oprah and The Color Purple Journey
Max
- Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
- Family Ingredients
PBS
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
- Team Rubicon
Roku
- TrueSouth
ESPN|ABC|SEC|Network
- The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
- The Talk
CBS
- Tamron Hall
Syndicated
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
- African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
- Downey’s Dream Cars
Max
- Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix
- Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix
MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
- African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Netflix
- Searching for Soul Food
Hulu
- Super Animals
Syndicated
- Tex Mex Motors
Netflix
CASTING
- African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
- Days of our Lives
Peacock
- General Hospital
ABC
- Start Up
PBS
- The Young and the Restless
CBS
ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
- African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
- The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated
- General Hospital
ABC
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated
- The View
ABC
- The Young and the Restless
CBS
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
- African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
- The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated
- Sherri
Syndicated
HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
- African Queens: Njinga
Netflix
- The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated
- Sherri
Syndicated
- The View
ABC
- The Young and the Restless
CBS
