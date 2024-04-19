Disney Titles Peppered Throughout 51st Daytime Emmy Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, with numerous titles from The Walt Disney Company being nominated throughout.

The Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will be presented live on Friday, June 7, at 8 PM EDT / delayed PT, on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 8, and streamed on The Emmys apps and at watch.TheEmmys.tv. The ceremonies will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

The Lifetime Achievement Honorees, Hosts, Presenters, and Silver and Gold Circle honorees will be announced at a later date. The press release with full credits information will be available on Monday, April 29, following the one week gratis credit change window. The category split will also be announced on that date. Ticket sales will begin Wednesday, May 1.

The June 7th telecast will mark the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network. The Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream live at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Saturday, June 8, at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku.

All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.

Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS: “We are happy to once again honor the creative talent both in front of and behind the camera of America’s favorite Daytime programs. We look forward to celebrating the icons who enliven the days of audiences across the country.”

51st Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations (Disney Titles Represented in Bold):

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Peacock General Hospital

ABC

Neighbours

Amazon Freevee

The Young and the Restless

CBS

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Syndicated Tamron Hall

Syndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

Disney+

The View

ABC

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood

Syndicated

Entertainment Tonight

Syndicated

Syndicated Extra

Syndicated

CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Food Network

Family Dinner

Magnolia Network

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Food Network

Valerie's Home Cooking

Food Network

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel

Max

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench

Syndicated

Judy Justice

Amazon Freevee

Justice For The People with Judge Milian

Syndicated

The People's Court

Syndicated

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake

Syndicated

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

National Geographic

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

National Geographic

Guy’s All-American Road Trip

Food Network

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

NBC

NBC Street Somm

Tastemade

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Fixer to Fabulous

HGTV

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Magnolia Network

Hack My Home

Netflix

Netflix Martha Gardens

Roku

Roku Windy City Rehab

HGTV

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey’s Dream Cars

Max

George to the Rescue

NBC

Growing Floret

Magnolia Network

Homegrown

Magnolia Network

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

Vimeo

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter

SundanceTV

Oprah and "The Color Purple" Journey

Max

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

PBS

PBS Working in the Theatre

AmericanTheatreWing.org

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward

NBC

Ireland Made with Love

PBS

Leveling Lincoln

PBS

What Really Happened: America's Wild

National Geographic

DAYTIME SPECIAL

Culture Quest: Ukraine

PBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men

SpringHill

Unexpected

Hulu

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Catalyst

LinkedIn News

The Dads

Netflix

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens

The Hollywood Reporter

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World

Eater

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Netflix

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
General Hospital
ABC

General Hospital

ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers
The Young and the Restless
CBS

The Young and the Restless

CBS

The Young and the Restless CBS Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves

General Hospital

ABC

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black
Days of our Lives
Peacock

Days of our Lives

Peacock

John McCook as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton
Days of our Lives
Peacock

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Days of our Lives Peacock Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott
The Young and the Restless
CBS

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech
Days of our Lives
Peacock

Days of our Lives

Peacock

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

General Hospital

ABC

Bryton James as Devon Winters

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of our Lives
Peacock

Days of our Lives

Peacock

Days of our Lives Peacock A Martinez as Nardo Ramos

The Bay

Popstar! TV

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon
The Bay
Popstar! TV

The Bay

Popstar! TV

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Alley Mills as Heather Webber

General Hospital

ABC

Guy Pearce as Mike Young

Neighbours

Amazon Freevee

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux
Days of our Lives
Peacock

Days of our Lives

Peacock

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro

The View

ABC

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa
Live with Kelly and Mark
Syndicated

Live with Kelly and Mark

Syndicated

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood

The Talk

CBS

Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall
Syndicated

Tamron Hall

Syndicated

CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich

25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee

PBS

Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie's Home Cooking
Food Network

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Food Network

Eduardo Garcia
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia
Magnolia Network

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia

Magnolia Network

Emeril Lagasse
Emeril Cooks
Roku

Emeril Cooks

Roku

Sophia Roe
Counter Space
Tastemade

Counter Space

Tastemade

Buddy Valastro
Legends of the Fork
A&E

Legends of the Fork

A&E

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY

Frank Caprio

Caught in Providence

Facebook Watch

Caught in Providence Facebook Watch Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner,

Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo,

Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith

Entertainment Tonight

Syndicated

Deborah Norville,
Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent
Inside Edition
Syndicated

Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent

Inside Edition

Syndicated

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones
Divorce Court
FOX

Divorce Court

FOX

Divorce Court FOX Judge Judy Sheindlin

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose

Judy Justice

Amazon Freevee

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY

Samantha Brown

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love

PBS

Derrick Campana
The Wizard of Paws
BYUtv

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv

The Wizard of Paws BYUtv Christian Cooper

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

National Geographic

Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern

Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë

Magnolia Network

Jet Tila
Ready Jet Cook
Food Network

Ready Jet Cook

Food Network

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

CBS

Days of our Lives
Peacock

Peacock

Peacock General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

Netflix

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC

NBC

Reconnecting Roots
PBS

PBS

Super Animals
Syndicated

Syndicated

Team Rubicon
Roku

Roku

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

CBS

Days of our Lives
Peacock

Peacock

Peacock General Hospital

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA

DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
Vimeo

Vimeo

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix

Netflix

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC

NBC

Searching for Soul Food
Hulu

Hulu

TrueSouth

ESPN I ABC I SEC Network

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC

The Drew Barrymore Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

Syndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
Disney+

Disney+

The View
ABC

ABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

AND COMPOSITION

African Queens: Njinga
Netflix

Netflix

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix

Netflix

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
NBC

NBC

Mysteries of the Faith
Netflix

Netflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix

Netflix

ORIGINAL SONG

“ Shine”

General Hospital

ABC

“Unexpected Truth”

Unexpected

Hulu

“We’re Home”

Reconnecting Roots

PBS

LIGHTING DIRECTION

General Hospital

ABC

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

Syndicated

Syndicated The View

ABC

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of our Lives
Peacock

Peacock

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC

ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

CINEMATOGRAPHY

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
National Geographic

National Geographic

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Netflix Living For The Dead

Hulu

Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament

CBN

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu

Hulu

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Netflix

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey
Max

Max

Searching for Soul Food
Hulu

Hulu

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Family Ingredients

PBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

Syndicated

Team Rubicon
Roku

Roku

Roku TrueSouth

ESPN|ABC|SEC|Network

The Wizard of Paws

BYUtv

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

Syndicated

The Talk
CBS

CBS

Tamron Hall
Syndicated

Syndicated

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Downey's Dream Cars
Max

Max

Drive with Swizz Beatz
Hulu

Hulu

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Netflix

Netflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Netflix

Netflix

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Netflix

Netflix

Searching for Soul Food
Hulu

Hulu

Super Animals

Syndicated

Tex Mex Motors
Netflix

Netflix

CASTING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

Days of our Lives
Peacock

Peacock

Peacock General Hospital

ABC

Start Up

PBS

PBS The Young and the Restless

CBS

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated

Syndicated

Syndicated General Hospital

ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated

Syndicated

Syndicated The View

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

CBS

The Jennifer Hudson Show
Syndicated

Syndicated

Syndicated Sherri

Syndicated

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

African Queens: Njinga

Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated

Syndicated

Sherri
Syndicated

Syndicated

Syndicated The View

ABC

The Young and the Restless

CBS