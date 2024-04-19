Disney Titles Peppered Throughout 51st Daytime Emmy Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, with numerous titles from The Walt Disney Company being nominated throughout.

What’s Happening:

  • The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.  
  • The Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will be presented live on Friday, June 7, at 8 PM EDT / delayed PT, on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
  • The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 8, and streamed on The Emmys apps and at watch.TheEmmys.tv. The ceremonies will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.
  • The Lifetime Achievement Honorees, Hosts, Presenters, and Silver and Gold Circle honorees will be announced at a later date. The press release with full credits information will be available on Monday, April 29, following the one week gratis credit change window. The category split will also be announced on that date. Ticket sales will begin Wednesday, May 1.
  • The June 7th telecast will mark the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network. The Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream live at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Saturday, June 8, at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku.
  • All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.
  • The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.

What They’re Saying:

  • Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS: “We are happy to once again honor the creative talent both in front of and behind the camera of America’s favorite Daytime programs. We look forward to celebrating the icons who enliven the days of audiences across the country.”
  • Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime, NATAS: “Producing the Daytime Emmys is a labor of love for all of us at NATAS. The huge popularity of these shows continues to be a must-see viewing for their fans.”

51st Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations (Disney Titles Represented in Bold):

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

  • The Bay
    Popstar! TV
  • The Bold and the Beautiful
    CBS
  • Days of our Lives
    Peacock
  • General Hospital
    ABC
  • Neighbours
    Amazon Freevee
  • The Young and the Restless
    CBS

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

  • Access Hollywood
    Syndicated
  • Entertainment Tonight
    Syndicated
  • Extra
    Syndicated

CULINARY SERIES

  • Be My Guest with Ina Garten
    Food Network
  • Family Dinner
    Magnolia Network
  • Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
    Food Network
  • Valerie’s Home Cooking
    Food Network
  • What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel
    Max

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

  • Hot Bench
    Syndicated
  • Judy Justice
    Amazon Freevee
  • Justice For The People with Judge Milian
    Syndicated
  • The People’s Court
    Syndicated
  • We The People with Judge Lauren Lake
    Syndicated

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

  • Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
    National Geographic
  • Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
    National Geographic
  • Guy’s All-American Road Trip
    Food Network
  • Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
    NBC
  • Street Somm
    Tastemade

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

  • Fixer to Fabulous
    HGTV
  • Fixer Upper: The Hotel
    Magnolia Network
  • Hack My Home
    Netflix
  • Martha Gardens
    Roku
  • Windy City Rehab
    HGTV

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

  • Downey’s Dream Cars
    Max
  • George to the Rescue
    NBC
  • Growing Floret
    Magnolia Network
  • Homegrown
    Magnolia Network
  • Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
    Netflix

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

  • Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
    Vimeo
  • King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
    Netflix
  • Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
    SundanceTV
  • Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey
    Max
  • Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
    PBS
  • Working in the Theatre
    AmericanTheatreWing.org

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

  • African Queens: Njinga
    Netflix
  • Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward
    NBC
  • Ireland Made with Love
    PBS
  • Leveling Lincoln
    PBS
  • What Really Happened: America’s Wild
    National Geographic

DAYTIME SPECIAL

  • Culture Quest: Ukraine
    PBS
  • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
    ABC
  • 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
    NBC
  • Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men
    SpringHill
  • Unexpected
    Hulu

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

  • Catalyst
    LinkedIn News
  • The Dads
    Netflix
  • Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens
    The Hollywood Reporter
  • How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World
    Eater
  • Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
    Netflix

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

  • Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali
    Days of our Lives
    Peacock
  • Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
    General Hospital
    ABC
  • Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan
    The Bold and the Beautiful
    CBS
  • Annika Noelle as Hope Logan
    The Bold and the Beautiful
    CBS
  • Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers
    The Young and the Restless
    CBS
  • Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves
    General Hospital
    ABC

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

  • Eric Braeden as Victor Newman
    The Young and the Restless
    CBS
  • Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer
    The Bold and the Beautiful
    CBS
  • Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
    The Bold and the Beautiful
    CBS
  • Eric Martsolf as Brady Black
    Days of our Lives
    Peacock
  • John McCook as Eric Forrester
    The Bold and the Beautiful
    CBS

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

  • Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan
    The Bold and the Beautiful
    CBS
  • Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton
    Days of our Lives
    Peacock
  • Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
    The Young and the Restless
    CBS
  • Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott
    The Young and the Restless
    CBS
  • Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech
    Days of our Lives
    Peacock

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

  • Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford
    General Hospital
    ABC
  • Bryton James as Devon Winters
    The Young and the Restless
    CBS
  • Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
    Days of our Lives
    Peacock
  • A Martinez as Nardo Ramos
    The Bay
    Popstar! TV
  • Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon
    The Bay
    Popstar! TV

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

  • Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten
    The Young and the Restless
    CBS
  • Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester
    The Bold and the Beautiful
    CBS
  • Alley Mills as Heather Webber
    General Hospital
    ABC
  • Guy Pearce as Mike Young
    Neighbours
    Amazon Freevee
  • Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux
    Days of our Lives
    Peacock

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

  • Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro
    The View
    ABC
  • Kelly Clarkson
    The Kelly Clarkson Show
    Syndicated
  • Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa
    Live with Kelly and Mark
    Syndicated
  • Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood
    The Talk
    CBS
  • Tamron Hall
    Tamron Hall
    Syndicated

CULINARY HOST

  • Lidia Bastianich
    25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee
    PBS
  • Valerie Bertinelli
    Valerie’s Home Cooking
    Food Network
  • Eduardo Garcia
    Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia
    Magnolia Network
  • Emeril Lagasse
    Emeril Cooks
    Roku
  • Sophia Roe
    Counter Space
    Tastemade
  • Buddy Valastro
    Legends of the Fork
    A&E

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY

  • Frank Caprio
    Caught in Providence
    Facebook Watch
  • Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner,
    Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo,
    Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith
    Entertainment Tonight
    Syndicated
  • Deborah Norville,
    Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent
    Inside Edition
    Syndicated
  • Robert Hernandez, Star Jones
    Divorce Court
    FOX
  • Judge Judy Sheindlin
    Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose
    Judy Justice
    Amazon Freevee

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY

  • Samantha Brown
    Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
    PBS
  • Derrick Campana
    The Wizard of Paws
    BYUtv
  • Christian Cooper
    Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
    National Geographic
  • Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern
    Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë
    Magnolia Network
  • Jet Tila
    Ready Jet Cook
    Food Network

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

  • The Bay
    Popstar! TV
  • The Bold and the Beautiful
    CBS
  • Days of our Lives
    Peacock
  • General Hospital
    ABC
  • The Young and the Restless
    CBS

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

  • African Queens: Njinga
    Netflix
  • Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
    NBC
  • Reconnecting Roots
    PBS
  • Super Animals
    Syndicated
  • Team Rubicon
    Roku

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

  • The Bay
    Popstar! TV
  • The Bold and the Beautiful
    CBS
  • Days of our Lives
    Peacock
  • General Hospital
    ABC
  • The Young and the Restless
    CBS

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA

DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

  • African Queens: Njinga
    Netflix
  • Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids
    Vimeo
  • Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
    Netflix
  • Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
    NBC
  • Searching for Soul Food
    Hulu
  • TrueSouth
    ESPN I ABC I SEC Network

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

  • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
    ABC
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
    Syndicated
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
    Syndicated
  • Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts
    Disney+
  • The View
    ABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

AND COMPOSITION

  • African Queens: Njinga
    Netflix
  • Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
    Netflix
  • Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
    NBC
  • Mysteries of the Faith
    Netflix
  • Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
    Netflix

ORIGINAL SONG

  • Shine”
    General Hospital
    ABC
  • “Unexpected Truth”
    Unexpected
    Hulu
  • “We’re Home”
    Reconnecting Roots
    PBS

LIGHTING DIRECTION

  • General Hospital
    ABC
  • The Jennifer Hudson Show
    Syndicated
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
    Syndicated
  • The View
    ABC

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

  • The Bold and the Beautiful
    CBS
  • Days of our Lives
    Peacock
  • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
    ABC
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
    Syndicated

CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • African Queens: Njinga
    Netflix
  • Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
    National Geographic
  • Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
    Netflix
  • Living For The Dead
    Hulu
  • Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament
    CBN

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

  • African Queens: Njinga
    Netflix
  • Drive with Swizz Beatz
    Hulu
  • Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
    Netflix
  • Oprah and The Color Purple Journey
    Max
  • Searching for Soul Food
    Hulu

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

  • Family Ingredients
    PBS
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
    Syndicated
  • Team Rubicon
    Roku
  • TrueSouth
    ESPN|ABC|SEC|Network
  • The Wizard of Paws
    BYUtv

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

  • The Jennifer Hudson Show
    Syndicated
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
    Syndicated
  • The Talk
    CBS
  • Tamron Hall
    Syndicated

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

  • African Queens: Njinga
    Netflix
  • Downey’s Dream Cars
    Max
  • Drive with Swizz Beatz
    Hulu
  • Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
    Netflix
  • Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
    Netflix

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

  • African Queens: Njinga
    Netflix
  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches
    Netflix
  • Searching for Soul Food
    Hulu
  • Super Animals
    Syndicated
  • Tex Mex Motors
    Netflix

CASTING

  • African Queens: Njinga
    Netflix
  • Days of our Lives
    Peacock
  • General Hospital
    ABC
  • Start Up
    PBS
  • The Young and the Restless
    CBS

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

  • African Queens: Njinga
    Netflix
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
    Syndicated
  • General Hospital
    ABC
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
    Syndicated
  • The View
    ABC
  • The Young and the Restless
    CBS

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

  • African Queens: Njinga
    Netflix
  • The Bold and the Beautiful
    CBS
  • The Jennifer Hudson Show
    Syndicated
  • Sherri
    Syndicated

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

  • African Queens: Njinga
    Netflix
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
    Syndicated
  • Sherri
    Syndicated
  • The View
    ABC
  • The Young and the Restless
    CBS

