81st Annual Golden Globes: Winners From The Walt Disney Company Updating Live

It’s officially awards season, and the 81st Golden Globes are taking place tonight, live in Beverly Hills. Jo Koy is hosting the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, and this year’s event includes two new categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television.

We’ll be tuned in to CBS for tonight’s event at 8:00 PM ET (It’s also on Paramount+ for those who have it), and updating the list of winners from all arms of The Walt Disney Company here live throughout the show, so stay tuned!

