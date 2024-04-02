“9-1-1” Renewed for its Eighth Overall Season and Second at ABC

by |
Tags: , ,

ABC has renewed the series 9-1-1 for an eighth season, and its second on the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC has renewed 9-1-1 for the 2024–25 season.
  • This will be its eighth overall season, but the second on ABC after moving from Fox.
  • The news of the renewal comes as they will also be airing their 100th episode this week.
  • This is a very popular show, as it was Fox's top-rated drama for many seasons.
  • This season, it was ABC's most-watched current series across all platforms.
  • The 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star still airs on Fox, with its fifth season set to air in 2024-25.

About 9-1-1:

  • A drama exploring the high-pressure experiences of first responders who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.

Cast:

  • Angela Bassett
  • Peter Krause
  • Jennifer Love Hewitt
  • Oliver Stark
  • Kenneth Choi
  • Aisha Hinds
  • Ryan Guzman
  • Gavin McHugh

Credits:

  • Creators of the series include Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minea with Minear serving as showrunner.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy