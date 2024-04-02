“9-1-1” Renewed for its Eighth Overall Season and Second at ABC

ABC has renewed the series 9-1-1 for an eighth season, and its second on the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

ABC has renewed 9-1-1 for the 2024–25 season.

for the 2024–25 season. This will be its eighth overall season, but the second on ABC after moving from Fox.

The news of the renewal comes as they will also be airing their 100th episode this week.

This is a very popular show, as it was Fox's top-rated drama for many seasons.

This season, it was ABC's most-watched current series across all platforms.

The 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star still airs on Fox, with its fifth season set to air in 2024-25.

About 9-1-1:

A drama exploring the high-pressure experiences of first responders who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.

Cast:

Angela Bassett

Peter Krause

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Oliver Stark

Kenneth Choi

Aisha Hinds

Ryan Guzman

Gavin McHugh

