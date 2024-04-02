“9-1-1” Renewed for its Eighth Overall Season and Second at ABC

ABC has renewed the series 9-1-1 for an eighth season, and its second on the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has renewed 9-1-1 for the 2024–25 season.
- This will be its eighth overall season, but the second on ABC after moving from Fox.
- The news of the renewal comes as they will also be airing their 100th episode this week.
- This is a very popular show, as it was Fox's top-rated drama for many seasons.
- This season, it was ABC's most-watched current series across all platforms.
- The 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star still airs on Fox, with its fifth season set to air in 2024-25.
About 9-1-1:
- A drama exploring the high-pressure experiences of first responders who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations.
Cast:
- Angela Bassett
- Peter Krause
- Jennifer Love Hewitt
- Oliver Stark
- Kenneth Choi
- Aisha Hinds
- Ryan Guzman
- Gavin McHugh
Credits:
- Creators of the series include Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minea with Minear serving as showrunner.