Who’s Performing at the 96th Oscars? Performers and Song List Announced

The list of songs and performers has been revealed for the 96th Oscars, airing live on Sunday, March 10th.
What’s Happening:
- The list of performers and songs has been announced for the Oscars 2024.
- The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.
- Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10th, at the new time of 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT.
This Year's Original Song Nominees and Performers:
- "The Fire Inside" from Flamin’ Hot – Performed by Becky G: Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie – Performed by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson: Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony – Performed by Jon Batiste: Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon – Performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers: Music and Lyric by Scott George
- "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie – Performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell: Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell