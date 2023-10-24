“A Haunting in Venice” Coming to Hulu, Digital October 31

Agatha Christie’s legendary Hercule Poirot returns in a terrifying tale when A Haunting in Venice arrives on digital retailers and Hulu on October 31.

Based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel, Hallowe’en Party , the film is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, earning some of the warmest reviews of the series.

A Haunting in Venice was produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh who also stars alongside a stunning ensemble cast which includes:

was produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh who also stars alongside a stunning ensemble cast which includes: Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Michelle Yeoh.

The film will be available for subscribers to stream on Hulu, just in time to cap off its iconic Huluween celebration, and available to buy on digital October 31 from all major digital retailers, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu, with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.

Hulu subscribers can enjoy Agatha Christie's masterful detective in not only A Haunting in Venice , but also Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile , as the entire "Poirot" trilogy will be available on the platform.

And everyone can add more mystery to their movie collection when the film arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on November 28.

All three films will also be available as a digital bundle to own from October 31.

About A Haunting in Venice: