A New “20/20” Investigates the Murder of a 16-Year-Old Girl Killed by Her Best Friends

On an all-new 20/20, they investigate the murder of a 16-year-old girl killed by her best friends. This episode will air on Friday, April 12 on ABC, as well as the next day on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

When 16-year-old Skylar Neese disappeared, authorities initially suspected she was a runaway.

The only lead police had was a mysterious security surveillance video showing Skylar getting into the back seat of an unknown vehicle shortly after midnight.

After months of searching, the tight-knit West Virginia community was shocked when Skylar’s two best friends confessed to luring Skylar out of her family’s apartment, stabbing her to death, and hiding her body under branches in the woods.

In a new 20/20, ABC News correspondent Ryan Smith investigates the unthinkable crime committed by murderers no one saw coming — teenage girls.

ABC News correspondent Ryan Smith investigates the unthinkable crime committed by murderers no one saw coming — teenage girls. The two-hour program features one of the killer’s recent disclosure of an alleged love affair with her co-defendant as the motive for the murder and interviews with Holly Millea, Justine Harman and Jason Hoch, the hosts and executive producer of the podcast based on the story, Three ; Tom Bloom, a former counselor at University High School, the school the victim and killers attended; Chris Berry, a retired West Virginia police officer; Marcia Ashdown, a retired Monongalia County prosecutor; and Perry Joe DeChristopher, a former assistant Monongalia County prosecutor and current chief judge of the 17th Judicial Circuit Court.

