A Symbiote Showdown to be the Last Venom Standing Explodes in “Venom War” Available August 7th

Spinning out of Al Ewing’s run, the new symbiote crossover VENOM WAR will be available on August 7.

  • Maximum Carnage. Absolute Carnage. King in Black. Every few years, the wild symbiote corner of the Marvel Universe erupts in a saga oozing with violence, drama, and insanity that only Venom and his kind can deliver.
  • This August, the next milestone symbiote event arrives in Al Ewing and Iban Coello’s VENOM WAR.
  • A master at planning out epic storylines, Ewing has been laying the foundation for VENOM WAR since the very beginning of his current run of Venom.
  • Limitless in scope, the series has followed Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, on separate journeys as the symbiote heroes.
  • But after both have terrifying glimpses of the future, they realize only one of them can be Venom.
  • Their father and son feud will become everyone’s problem as past and present symbiote characters alike are forced to take a side!
  • LAST VENOM STANDING! The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points.
  • Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom! Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! From heavyweight talent champions Ewing and Coello comes a Battle for the ‘Biote like you’ve never seen!
  • Stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more VENOM WAR news, including tie-in series announcements.
  • For more information, visit Marvel.com.

  • Al Ewing: "This is what we've been building to since the start of this wild and way-out symbiote odyssey – the fateful confrontation between father and son! Where better to have it than inside the squared circle? And who better to bring this all-action epic to the page with than my old buddy Iban Coello? I'm tellin' ya, goo believer — this is vehemently varied Venom violence like never viewed, and only one host can wear the symbiote when the dust settles! Who's it gonna be?"

 

