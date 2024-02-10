“Abbott Elementary” Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

ABC has renewed Abbott Elementary for Season 4 less than a week after the show’s Season 3 premiere.

What’s Happening:

Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) took the stage at the TCA Abbott Elementary will be back for Season 4.

will be back for Season 4. Season 3 premiered on February 7th with the supersized episode “Career Day.”

New episodes air on Wednesdays at 9/8c, and stream the next day on Hulu

In next week’s episode, “Gregory’s Garden Goofballs,” Gregory is hesitant when kids start hanging out in his classroom at lunch, looking to him for advice as the “cool teacher.” Meanwhile, Barbara is shocked to find Tariq is dating the mother of one of her students. Janine and Jacob try to hire an ASL interpreter for a student in Jacob’s classroom.

Last season, Abbott Elementary delivered a 3.56 rating in Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms, marking the strongest season average for an ABC comedy since the 2019-2020 season and ranking as ABC’s No. 1 multiplatform series.

The series was created by Quinta Brunson, who is now an Emmy winner for her role as Janine Teagues.

Brunson, alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein serve as executive producers.

In addition to Brunson, the cast includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.