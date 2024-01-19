 ABC News Launching New Eight-Episode “20/20” Limited Series “Bad Romance”

ABC News is set to launch an eight-episode limited series from 20/20 entitled Bad Romance, featuring some of the most shocking and surprising romances of the last decade.

What’s Happening:

Hosted by ABC News contributor Ryan Smith, Bad Romance reports on 20/20 stories ripped from the headlines, leading viewers through some of the most shocking and surprising romance stories of the last decade — stories that began with romance and ended in crime.

reports on stories ripped from the headlines, leading viewers through some of the most shocking and surprising romance stories of the last decade — stories that began with romance and ended in crime. Every Monday night for eight weeks following The Bachelor , Bad Romance features true-crime stories, including the twisted love triangle between a husband, wife and lover; the murder of an NFL star’s pregnant girlfriend; and the case of a man found guilty of murdering his wife by two separate juries.

, features true-crime stories, including the twisted love triangle between a husband, wife and lover; the murder of an NFL star’s pregnant girlfriend; and the case of a man found guilty of murdering his wife by two separate juries. Throughout the series, 20/20 visits crime scenes and interviews the individuals at the center of some of the most twisted and obsessive love stories, just weeks before Valentine’s Day.

visits crime scenes and interviews the individuals at the center of some of the most twisted and obsessive love stories, just weeks before Valentine’s Day. Kicking off the primetime event is “Dangerous Game,” featuring Quincy, Illinois, couple Tim and Becky Bliefnick. Tim and Becky are busy. They both work, and Becky is also in nursing school, all while raising two young children with one on the way. Tim wins the chance to go on a gameshow with his mom, dad and brothers, but Becky is too busy to join. Tim jokes on national television that he regrets his marriage, and a couple of months later, one of the Bliefnicks is dead. This case drew national attention and evidence included authorities discovering a grainy surveillance video of a ghostly figure on a bike. Could that phantom be the killer? ABC News contributor Ryan Smith breaks down the details in “Dangerous Game.”

featuring Quincy, Illinois, couple Tim and Becky Bliefnick. Tim and Becky are busy. They both work, and Becky is also in nursing school, all while raising two young children with one on the way. Tim wins the chance to go on a gameshow with his mom, dad and brothers, but Becky is too busy to join. Tim jokes on national television that he regrets his marriage, and a couple of months later, one of the Bliefnicks is dead. This case drew national attention and evidence included authorities discovering a grainy surveillance video of a ghostly figure on a bike. Could that phantom be the killer? ABC News contributor Ryan Smith breaks down the details in “Dangerous Game.” Bad Romance , a new eight-episode limited true-crime series from ABC News’ 20/20 , premieres Monday, January 22nd (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC and is available to stream the next day on Hulu

, a new eight-episode limited true-crime series from ABC News’ , premieres Monday, January 22nd (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC and is available to stream the next day on New episodes will air for the following seven Mondays (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, next day on Hulu.