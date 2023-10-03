New “20/20” Explores Dramatic Jailbreak Involving an Inmate and a Corrections Officer

This week, ABC’s 20/20 explores a dramatic jailbreak involving an inmate and a corrections officer. Is it a case of love or coercion?
What’s Happening:
- When Vicky White disappeared with maximum-security inmate Casey White on her last morning as a corrections officer, local authorities feared that a violent felon had taken her hostage. When investigators dug deeper, they began to question Vicky’s role in Casey’s escape, which led to an 11-day, multistate search involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
- In a new 20/20, co-anchor Deborah Roberts unpacks the case and the evidence that revealed the two missing persons knew each other better than anyone imagined.
- The two-hour program features exclusive interviews with Georgineo Lopez, Casey’s former cellmate, who provides a first-hand account of Vicky and Casey’s relationship; Vicky’s friends and co-workers, including Tonya Lester, Candy Allen and Judge Carole Medley, who speak to Vicky’s character and devotion to her job; retired U.S. Marshal, Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force Bryan Bishop and former Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, members of the team that captured Casey and put him back in prison; Matt Burbank, a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigator and a friend of Vicky’s; Marshal Martin Keely, Commander Chad Hunt and Deputy Commander Ross Manley, who headed up the search for Casey and Vicky; Casey’s attorney, Mark McDaniel; and Major Jason Ashworth, the first police officer to interrogate Casey after authorities apprehended him.
- The episode also features exclusive police body camera and dashcam videos of the search’s climactic end and never-before-seen letters Casey wrote just before his capture, ultimately revealing the nature of his relationship with Vicky.
- 20/20 airs Friday, October 6th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
