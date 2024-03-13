New “20/20” Documents the Search for a Serial Killer Roaming the Interstate After Four Women Go Missing and Two are Found Dead

On an all-new episode of 20/20, they document the police search for a serial killer after four women go missing and two are found dead. The program will feature interviews with family members of all four victims and law enforcement officers who spent decades working to solve these cases.

In the spring and summer of 1997, four young women vanished in quick succession.

Two of them go missing just off Texas Interstate 45, and the other two disappear just a few hours north.

Could a serial killer be roaming the highways between Texas and Oklahoma?

The report features exclusive footage of a hypnosis session with a fifth survivor that helped lead police to the killer and behind-the-scenes details into the killer’s confession.

The two-hour episode includes powerful new interviews with the family members of the victims, including Gay Smither, Laura Smither’s mother; Jan Bynum, Kelli Cox’s mother; Alexis Bynum, Kelli Cox’s daughter; Kathy Dobry, Tiffany Johnston’s mother; and C.H. and Suzy Cain, Jessica Cain’s parents.

It also features interviews with members of law enforcement who helped solve the cases after two decades.

20/20 airs on Friday, March 15 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu