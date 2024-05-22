New “20/20” Reports on a Clown Who Murdered a Florida Mother Leading to a 30-Year Journey for Justice

An all-new episode of 20/20 reports on a clown who murdered a Florida mother, leading to a 30-year journey to bring the killer to justice. This features interviews with the son of the victim, Marlene Warren, and the defense attorney for the killer, who pleaded guilty to murder.

In May 1990, a clown carrying balloons and flowers walked up to Marlene Warren’s home in an affluent southern Florida suburb and shot and killed the 40-year-old mother at point-blank range when she opened the door.

Friends and family were quick to raise suspicion about her husband, Michael Warren, but his denial and airtight alibi brought investigators back to square one, leading to a 33-year journey to solve the case.

Finally, in April 2023, Michael’s second wife, Sheila Keen-Warren, pled guilty to second-degree murder.

has interviews with Greg Rosenfeld, the defense attorney for Sheila Keen; Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County; and Reid Scott and Aleathea McRoberts, assistant state attorneys. The two-hour program includes interviews with family members of the victim, witnesses to the crime and key investigators who helped crack the case.

The show also features crime scene and family photos.

20/20 airs Friday, May 24th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC Hulu