All New “20/20” Investigates an Attempted Kidnapping of a 16-Year-Old Girl That Led Police to a Killer

An all-new episode of 20/20 will investigate an attempted kidnapping of 16-year-old Madison Nygard which led police to a killer. The program will feature interviews with the attempted kidnapping survivor and the daughter of a murder victim.
- When a perpetrator nearly abducts 16-year-old Madison Nygard in western Michigan, she narrowly escapes with her life by jumping from a moving minivan.
- But when she meets with police to identify her alleged captor, what begins as an investigation to solve an attempted kidnapping turns into a hunt for a murderer.
- Authorities connect Madison’s attempted kidnapping to the murder of two other Michigan women: 25-year-old Jessica Heeringa, who vanished from the Exxon gas station where she worked, and 36-year-old Rebekah Bletsch, who was shot by the side of the road.
- In a new 20/20, GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim takes viewers inside the murders of two women in two years and the dramatic escape that led police to their killer.
- The two-hour program includes interviews with Madison as well as Elli Bletsch, Rebekah Bletsch’s daughter, and Nicole Popps and Jessica Joseph, Rebekah Bletsch’s sisters.
- The episode also includes interviews with Jim Christiansen, a retired captain with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office; Chris Hare, a retired corporal with the Norton Shores Police Department; DJ Hilson, Muskegon County prosecutor; Michael Kasher, a retired lieutenant with the Norton Shores Police Department; Sgt. Lisa Freres, with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s office; and Fred Johnson, the killer’s defense attorney.
- 20/20 airs on Friday, February 2nd (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
