An all-new episode of 20/20 will investigate an attempted kidnapping of 16-year-old Madison Nygard which led police to a killer. The program will feature interviews with the attempted kidnapping survivor and the daughter of a murder victim.

What’s Happening:

When a perpetrator nearly abducts 16-year-old Madison Nygard in western Michigan, she narrowly escapes with her life by jumping from a moving minivan.

But when she meets with police to identify her alleged captor, what begins as an investigation to solve an attempted kidnapping turns into a hunt for a murderer.

Authorities connect Madison’s attempted kidnapping to the murder of two other Michigan women: 25-year-old Jessica Heeringa, who vanished from the Exxon gas station where she worked, and 36-year-old Rebekah Bletsch, who was shot by the side of the road.

In a new 20/20 , GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim takes viewers inside the murders of two women in two years and the dramatic escape that led police to their killer.

, co-anchor Eva Pilgrim takes viewers inside the murders of two women in two years and the dramatic escape that led police to their killer. The two-hour program includes interviews with Madison as well as Elli Bletsch, Rebekah Bletsch’s daughter, and Nicole Popps and Jessica Joseph, Rebekah Bletsch’s sisters.

The episode also includes interviews with Jim Christiansen, a retired captain with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office; Chris Hare, a retired corporal with the Norton Shores Police Department; DJ Hilson, Muskegon County prosecutor; Michael Kasher, a retired lieutenant with the Norton Shores Police Department; Sgt. Lisa Freres, with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s office; and Fred Johnson, the killer’s defense attorney.

20/20 airs on Friday, February 2nd (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC Hulu

MouseFanTravel.com

no obligation quote from Fill out the form below for a free,no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



