New “20/20” Reports on a Star Cyclist Gunned Down by Friend’s Jealous Girlfriend

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 tells the story of Anna Moriah Wilson, a star cyclist who was gunned down by a friend’s jealous girlfriend.

What’s Happening:

In May 2022, Anna Moriah Wilson, a promising young cyclist bringing new energy to the emerging sport of gravel racing, was suddenly gunned down in Austin, Texas, just days before a major race. The last person to see her alive was fellow cyclist Colin Strickland, who had a brief romantic relationship with Wilson before turning platonic again. Authorities quickly identified a suspect: Colin’s on-again/off-again girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong.

ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman investigates the details of the grisly murder, the 43-day hunt for Kaitlin that crossed state and international lines, and the trial that reached a verdict in November of 2023.

The two-hour episode includes exclusive interviews with Mike Armstrong, Kaitlin’s father; Nicole Mertz, Kaitlin’s former friend who tipped off police to disturbing comments she allegedly made about Moriah; and a neighbor at the crime scene who provided key surveillance videos to authorities.

The episode also features the first interviews with Jose Garza, Travis County district attorney, and prosecutors Rickey Jones and Guillermo Gonzalez. Additional interviews include Kaitlin’s neighbors in Costa Rica, including one who witnessed her arrest.

20/20 airs on Friday, January 5th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu