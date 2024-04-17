New “20/20” Investigates the Crumbling Marriage and Brutal Killing of a Small-Town Minister

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 investigates the crumbling marriage and brutal killing of a small-town minister.
What’s Happening:
- It seemed like life in the small town of Selmer, Tennessee, revolved around the well-known and beloved church pastor Matthew Winkler. Matthew, along with his wife Mary and their three daughters, were seen as a perfect family — until parishioners discovered their pastor’s body in the family’s home, and Mary and the daughters were nowhere to be found.
- In a new 20/20, ABC News correspondent John Quiñones investigates the dark truth of the marriage, including allegations of financial scams and emotional abuse and details of the Winkler’s sex life.
- The two-hour program features exclusive interviews with a juror on the case, Shannon Whitely; retired TBI Special Agent John Mehr, who headed up the investigation into Matthew Winkler’s death; and Donna Dunlap, Mary’s former probation officer
- The episode also includes interviews with retired TBI director Mark Gwyn, former secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Stan Stabler, and assistant McNairy County district attorney Walt Freeland. Additional interviews include author Diane Fanning, former WKRN reporter Jamey Tucker, retired WMC reporter Janice Broach, and former Independent Appeal reporter Russell Ingle.
- 20/20 airs Friday, April 19th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
