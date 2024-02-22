ABC Might Face Religious Discrimination Claims After “General Hospital” Crewmembers Fired for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC might face religious discrimination claims from former General Hospital crewmembers after being fired after refusing the COVID-19 vaccination.

What’s Happening:

Two former General Hospital crew members have sued ABC after being fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccination.

crew members have sued ABC after being fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccination. This week, a Los Angeles judge found that James and Timothy Wahl may have had “sincerely held” beliefs that ABC should have allowed an exemption when the policy was put into place.

ABC previously managed to defeat a similar lawsuit from Ingo Rademacher being let go from General Hospital by refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

by refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. In 2022, like several other studios at the time, ABC had a vaccine mandate.

James and Timothy Wahl Both worked in the special effects department on the show and sued ABC after the requests for religious exemption were denied.

ABC said that “Wahls did not have genuine religious beliefs and that, even if they did, it could not have accommodated them without undue hardship.”

According to the suit, the Wahls mostly worked behind the scenes, tested regularly for COVID-19, wore a mask, and did their best to socially distance themselves from the cast.

While the main suit will continue, the court found that ABC does not have to force a claim for invasion of privacy. The Wahls also dropped claims for disability discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination last year.

What They’re Saying:

“This decision is consistent with other cases in which courts have found that actors cannot be accommodated with pre-vaccine protocols because the nature of their work requires close, unmasked contact with other performers,” the judge wrote in the order.