Bob Woodruff’s Story is Told in “After The Blast: The Will To Survive” Airing Friday, November 10th on ABC

ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff, who was severely injured in a roadside bombing while covering Iraq in 2006, is returning to the country — and the exact spot where he was hurt — in a new special, according to Variety.

​​Woodruff was ABC’s World News Tonight anchor with Elizabeth Vargas in 2006, when he and cameraperson Doug Vogt suffered a near-death experience during a roadside bombing. Vargas simultaneously went on maternity leave and departed the newscast.

Woodruff left Iraq with a traumatic brain injury and a long recovery process, although he returned to World News Tonight the following year as a correspondent. In the special, he visits Iraq with his son, Mack, to reflect on his journey since then while also reckoning with his own past trauma.

The one-hour special follows Woodruff as he "returns to the explosion site for the very first time to an area once known as the 'Triangle of Death,' with his son, Mack, by his side. There, Woodruff reunites with the Iraqis who worked alongside the American troops to help save him as he retraces his 72 hours on the ground in 2006 and reexamines the implications of this war."

Interviewees featured in the special include Vogt and others who were with Woodruff during the bombing, including ABC News sound technician Magnus Macedo, former ABC News foreign editor Kate Belsen, former Iraqi interpreter Omar Aljaff and Ret. Army Co. Mike Jason. Also, Woodruff’s wife, Lee Woodruff, and son, cinematographer Mack Woodruff, who documented the trip to Iraq, are seen.

Others on the special include ABC News chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz.

The special will also highlight veteran philanthropic organization The Bob Woodruff Foundation and its annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit. The event will include performances from Rita Wilson, Josh Groban, Tracy Morgan, Jon Stewart and John Mellencamp, among others.

ABC News’ After the Blast: The Will to Survive will premiere Friday, November 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and stream on Hulu