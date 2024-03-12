ABC News Announces Promotion of Three Multiplatform Reporters

ABC News has announced the promotion of three multiplatform reporters: Melissa Adan, Morgan Norwood and Christiane Cordero.

L-R: Melissa Adan, Morgan Norwood and Christiane Cordero

What’s Happening:

  • Melissa Adan has joined ABC News in Los Angeles as a multiplatform reporter, where she will continue to cover a wide range of stories across programs and platforms.
  • Over the last year, Melissa has worked on NewsOne, ABC News Live and the weekend shows, where she’s covered the Super Bowl, the Lahaina wildfires and, most recently, The Oscars.
  • Melissa joined ABC News from KNSD San Diego, where she was a general assignment news reporter.
  • Prior to that, Melissa worked at WTVJ-TV South Florida, where she covered numerous breaking news events, including the mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, Hurricane Irma, and the death of star MLB pitcher Josè Fernandèz.
  • After starting her career with ABC News in Los Angeles, Morgan Norwood is continuing her work in New York, becoming a multiplatform reporter.
  • In Los Angeles, she covered breaking news events, including Hurricane Ian, the Surfside Building Collapse, the Uvalde School Shooting, the Academy Awards, and the Super Bowl.
  • From there, Morgan moved to New York, where she served as a reporter at both NYC’s No. 1 station, WABC-TV, and in the New York bureau of ABC News. There, she reported on Mississippi’s devastating tornadoes in Rolling Fork, Hurricane Ian, and the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.
  • Her reports have aired across programs and platforms, including World News Tonight with David Muir, the weekday and weekend editions of Good Morning America, and ABC News Live.
  • Lastly, Christiane Cordero is joining ABC News as a multiplatform reporter in Washington, where she will report for all programs and platforms.
  • Christiane comes from powerhouse ABC owned station KABC-TV Los Angeles, where she was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor.
  • Over the past few years, she has covered a wide range of stories, including reporting from the picket lines during the recent WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes, interviewing Rep. Adam Schiff after the Jan. 6 hearings, and reporting on Ukrainian refugees’ efforts to resettle in Los Angeles after fleeing their home country due to war.
  • Christiane also co-hosted and reported from San Francisco Pride last summer alongside our own Devin Dwyer as part of the Pride Across America special on ABC News Live and Hulu.
