ABC News and WMUR-TV to Host Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Thursday, January 18th

ABC News, with WMUR-TV, is set to hold a Republican presidential primary debate on Thursday, January 18th, at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The debate will be held in coordination with the New Hampshire Republican State Committee and will come just days after the Iowa caucuses, as attention turns to the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary the following week.

More details about the debate, format, qualifications, moderators, as well as ABC News’ coverage will be announced at a later time.

