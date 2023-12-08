ABC News and WMUR-TV to Host Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Thursday, January 18th

ABC News, with WMUR-TV, is set to hold a Republican presidential primary debate on Thursday, January 18th, at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
What’s Happening:
- The debate will be held in coordination with the New Hampshire Republican State Committee and will come just days after the Iowa caucuses, as attention turns to the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary the following week.
- More details about the debate, format, qualifications, moderators, as well as ABC News’ coverage will be announced at a later time.
What They’re Saying:
- ABC News President Kim Godwin: “ABC News is excited to host this Republican debate with our partners in the nation’s first primary state of New Hampshire. Our powerhouse political team has been working hard on this debate to provide our audience with the opportunity to hear from the candidates at this decisive moment in the primary race.”
- Andrew Vrees, president and general manager of WMUR-TV: “WMUR has a long history of producing debates in New Hampshire and doing them right. ABC News has been our strongest partner, and we look forward to a successful New Hampshire Primary Debate with them and our other 2024 debate partners.”
- Neil Levesque, executive director of New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College: “The New Hampshire Institute of Politics and Saint Anselm College are delighted to continue the long-standing tradition of partnering with ABC News and WMUR-TV in hosting the New Hampshire primary debate. On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, presidential candidates of both parties have graced our campus and made their case ever since 2008 and in every presidential cycle since then as voters here are about to cast their votes.”
- Chris Ager, chairman of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee: “The New Hampshire Republican State Committee is looking forward to working with our partners at ABC News, WMUR and St. Anselm’s College for a New Hampshire Republican presidential primary debate subject to RNC guidelines.”