ABC News Announces Special Coverage of Iowa Caucuses, Republican Presidential Primary Debate, and New Hampshire’s First-in-the-Nation Primary

ABC News has announced special coverage of Iowa’s caucuses, ABC News and WMUR-TV Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire and New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary. World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir leads the network’s coverage with ABC News’ powerhouse political team.

Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire Primary:

ABC News will cover results from the Iowa caucuses on Monday, January 15th, and the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, January 23rd, throughout the evening on ABC. Muir will anchor with reporting from senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott.

ABC News Live, ABC News’ 24/7 streaming network, will provide all-day coverage of both contests with Prime anchor Linsey Davis, ABC News Live anchors Diane Macedo, Kyra Phillips and Kayna Whitworth, and ABC News correspondents.

anchor Linsey Davis, ABC News Live anchors Diane Macedo, Kyra Phillips and Kayna Whitworth, and ABC News correspondents. Beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST through midnight, Prime will begin special “Your Voice, Your Vote” coverage anchored by Davis and Muir when results are announced. The coverage will feature reporting from Scott, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce, This Week co-anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, This Week co-anchor and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim, World News Tonight Saturday anchor and GMA Weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson, Scott and political director Rick Klein. Contributors Donna Brazile, Reince Priebus and Sarah Isgur will provide analysis for the network and streaming coverage.

New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate:

In New Hampshire, Muir and Davis will moderate the ABC News and WMUR-TV Republican presidential primary debate at Saint Anselm College on Thursday, January 18th, at 9:00 p.m. EST. Raddatz, Karl and WMUR-TV political director Adam Sexton will also join the debate broadcast.

ABC News Live will have a one-hour, pre-debate program beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST anchored by Moran and a one-hour, post-debate program co-anchored by Moran and Scott. Both will feature ABC News’ correspondents and contributors.

World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline with co-anchor Byron Pitts will originate special edition broadcasts from New Hampshire for the debate on Thursday, January 18th.

Additional ABC News Network-Wide Coverage: