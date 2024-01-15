ABC News Announces Special Coverage of Iowa Caucuses, Republican Presidential Primary Debate, and New Hampshire’s First-in-the-Nation Primary

ABC News has announced special coverage of Iowa’s caucuses, ABC News and WMUR-TV Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire and New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary. World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir leads the network’s coverage with ABC News’ powerhouse political team.
Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire Primary:
- ABC News will cover results from the Iowa caucuses on Monday, January 15th, and the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, January 23rd, throughout the evening on ABC. Muir will anchor with reporting from senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott.
- ABC News Live, ABC News’ 24/7 streaming network, will provide all-day coverage of both contests with Prime anchor Linsey Davis, ABC News Live anchors Diane Macedo, Kyra Phillips and Kayna Whitworth, and ABC News correspondents.
- Beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST through midnight, Prime will begin special “Your Voice, Your Vote” coverage anchored by Davis and Muir when results are announced. The coverage will feature reporting from Scott, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce, This Week co-anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, This Week co-anchor and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim, World News Tonight Saturday anchor and GMA Weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson, Scott and political director Rick Klein. Contributors Donna Brazile, Reince Priebus and Sarah Isgur will provide analysis for the network and streaming coverage.
- ABC News coverage will include additional reporting from chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas; senior national correspondent Terry Moran; senior White House correspondent Selina Wang; correspondents Victor Oquendo, Aaron Katersky, Mireya Villarreal, Elizabeth Schulze and Alex Presha; White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks; multiplatform reporters Zohreen Shah and Jay O’Brien; deputy political director Averi Harper; contributing political correspondent Rachael Bade; and contributor Asma Khalid.
New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate:
- In New Hampshire, Muir and Davis will moderate the ABC News and WMUR-TV Republican presidential primary debate at Saint Anselm College on Thursday, January 18th, at 9:00 p.m. EST. Raddatz, Karl and WMUR-TV political director Adam Sexton will also join the debate broadcast.
- ABC News Live will have a one-hour, pre-debate program beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST anchored by Moran and a one-hour, post-debate program co-anchored by Moran and Scott. Both will feature ABC News’ correspondents and contributors.
- World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline with co-anchor Byron Pitts will originate special edition broadcasts from New Hampshire for the debate on Thursday, January 18th.
- ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis will originate special edition broadcasts on both on Wednesday, January 17th, and Thursday, January 18th. Moran will anchor Thursday’s Prime broadcast.
Additional ABC News Network-Wide Coverage:
- Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir and ABC News Live will have the latest reporting from ABC News’ powerhouse political team, beginning with the Iowa caucuses and through New Hampshire’s presidential primary, capturing the pulse of the nation and delivering results, campaign updates and analysis.
- Nightline will dedicate full shows to the Iowa caucuses on Monday, January 15th, and the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, January 23rd.
- On This Week, Karl will anchor Sunday, January 14th, on the eve of the Iowa caucuses, featuring an interview with presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis and providing a first look at the full results from the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll. Raddatz will anchor on Sunday, January 21st, with insights and perspectives from New Hampshire voters on the debate and upcoming presidential primary election.
- GMA3 co-anchor Eva Pilgrim will lead the political coverage for the program and provide the most up-to-date reporting from Iowa and New Hampshire.
- The View welcomes Karl on Tuesday, January 16th, to discuss the results of the caucuses, has an in-studio daytime exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, January 17th, and, the following week, will discuss the New Hampshire primary in Hot Topics.
- ABC News Digital will live-blog the Iowa caucuses, the New Hampshire primary, and the debate, providing key takeaways and expert analysis of the results, with on-the-ground coverage and video packages featuring voters from both states.
- 538 will also live-blog the Iowa caucuses, the New Hampshire primary, and the debate, featuring reporting and analysis by editorial director of data analytics G. Elliott Morris, host, reporter and producer Galen Druke and senior editor and senior elections analyst Nathaniel Rakic.
- ABC News Radio will provide at least three hours of live anchored coverage of both contests to its more than 1,600 affiliate stations around the country, from 8:00-11:00 p.m. EST. Anchored by correspondent Alex Stone, ABC News Radio’s coverage will include reports from correspondents in the field, including Steven Portnoy, Cheri Preston and Michelle Franzen. On both nights, they’ll be joined by White House correspondent Karen Travers and additional guests and analysts. ABC News Radio will also offer live anchored coverage of the New Hampshire debate on Friday, January 19th, including a one-hour preview show from 8:00-9:00 p.m. EST.
- Start Here, ABC News’ flagship daily news podcast, will feature host and managing editor Brad Mielke from both Iowa and New Hampshire reporting on the latest political news.
- ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will have on-the-ground reporting from Iowa on the caucuses with ABC News multiplatform reporters Em Nguyen and Reena Roy. NewsOne will be reporting from New Hampshire on the debate and the New Hampshire primary with ABC News multiplatform reporters Melissa Adan and Morgan Norwood. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.
- ABC News Social will have on-the-ground social-first content with our correspondents and campaign embeds from Iowa to New Hampshire, recapping the biggest moments voters should know about. ABC News Social will also continue its twice-weekly political video series, “Three Things to Know,” with Klein and Harper, breaking down top election news and previewing upcoming key political events. Campaign embeds will also continue creating social-first original packages in the new series “Trail Mix,” which provides a deeper look at what’s happening on the campaign trail.