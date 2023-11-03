ABC News Live Now Available to Stream on Pluto TV

ABC News Live – the award-winning, 24/7 streaming network – is now available to stream on Pluto TV.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live delivers its award-winning coverage of breaking news, up-to-the-minute reports, exclusive interviews, and in-depth special programming to millions of Pluto TV viewers across the U.S.

Led by ABC News Live’s powerhouse anchor team, which includes Linsey Davis, Diane Macedo, Kyra Phillips and Kayna Whitworth, Pluto TV viewers now have access to breaking national and international news throughout the morning, afternoon and evening, award-winning long-form reporting, exclusive interviews with newsmakers central to coverage, timely specials that tap into the zeitgeist like the Emmy-nominated Uvalde 365: The Struggle to Understand , Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop , Pride Across America and more.

, , and more. ABC News Live reports from coast to coast, reaching millions of viewers across the country, and has won multiple major awards, earning wins from Edward R. Murrow for Network Coverage, Deadline Club, Society of Professional Journalists, NABJ, NLGJA, the Gracies, National Headliner and more.

Pluto TV is available anywhere you stream — on all major web, mobile and CTV devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Sony, Hisense, AppleTV, AndroidTV, Chromecast, Xfinity X1, Portal from Facebook, Playstation, Xbox, iOS, Android and more.

What They’re Saying: