ABC News Named Deborah Roberts as Co-Anchor of “20/20”

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that Deborah Roberts will join David Muir as co-anchor for 20/20 and will also continue to report across all programs and platforms as senior national affairs correspondent.

What’s Happening:

ABC News president Kim Godwin sent the following note to the news division announcing Deborah Roberts as the new co-anchor of 20/20.

Roberts has been reporting for the news program since 1995.

In fact, she was recruited by her mentor Babara Walters to join ABC News.

She’s also reported for Nightline , Good Morning America , World News Tonight with David Muir .

, , . Additionally, she’s served as substitute anchor for GMA and guest co-hosted on The View .

and guest co-hosted on . Roberts has received a Peabody Award for the 20/20 special “Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor” and has also won multiple Emmy awards.

She was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2023.

What they’re saying: