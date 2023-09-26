ABC News Named Deborah Roberts as Co-Anchor of “20/20”

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that Deborah Roberts will join David Muir as co-anchor for 20/20 and will also continue to report across all programs and platforms as senior national affairs correspondent.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News president Kim Godwin sent the following note to the news division announcing Deborah Roberts as the new co-anchor of 20/20.
- Roberts has been reporting for the news program since 1995.
- In fact, she was recruited by her mentor Babara Walters to join ABC News.
- She’s also reported for Nightline, Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir.
- Additionally, she’s served as substitute anchor for GMA and guest co-hosted on The View.
- Roberts has received a Peabody Award for the 20/20 special “Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor” and has also won multiple Emmy awards.
- She was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2023.
What they’re saying:
- ABC News President Kim Godwin on Roberts: “She is a skilled investigative journalist, oftentimes trekking across the country to conduct hard-hitting interviews providing viewers with relevant, insightful information. Deborah is an empathetic reporter, bringing humanity to every story.”