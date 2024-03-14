Latest Edition of ABC News’ “Start Here” Podcast to Delve Into Growing Threat of Fungal Infections

ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, in partnership with the ABC News Medical Unit, will run a special edition reporting on the escalating dangers posed by fungal infections on Friday, March 15th.

What’s Happening:

Fungi live all around us, from soil and water to the air we breathe. For the most part, it is harmless, but in certain circumstances, it can become deadly. According to a study in the journal Microbial Cell, fungal infections kill an estimated 1.7 million people worldwide each year, including thousands of people in the United States. Now, driven by climate change, population growth and drug resistance, the danger is growing.

is reported by ABC News’ Sony Salzman and features interviews with former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, who shares his personal connection to this topic, as well as the CDC’s chief of the Mycotic Diseases branch, Dr. Tom Chiller; infectious disease specialist Dr. John Galgiani, who is helping develop the first-ever fungal vaccine; and Allison Karsh, a mom of two living in Arizona, who spent weeks desperately searching for answers to a wide range of symptoms before finally learning she was suffering from valley fever from the fungus that causes one-third of all pneumonia cases in the Arizona area. She received her diagnosis from Dr. Galgiani. Start Here is available now for free on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.

What They’re Saying: