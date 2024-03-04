ABC News Announces Special Primetime Coverage of Super Tuesday on March 5th

ABC News has announced special coverage of the 2024 presidential election on Super Tuesday, March 5th.

What’s Happening:

World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir leads the network’s coverage of the voting results, issues, candidates and campaigns.

ABC News Live, ABC News' 24/7 streaming network, will kick off coverage Tuesday, March 5th, at 7:00 p.m. EST, anchored by ABC News Live Prime anchor, Linsey Davis, which will be combined with and lead into coverage on ABC at 10:00 p.m. EST.

anchor, Linsey Davis, which will be combined with and lead into coverage on ABC at 10:00 p.m. EST. Muir will be joined by ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including Davis; chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz; chief Washington correspondent and This Week ” co-anchor Jonathan Karl; chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce; senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott from Trump HQ in Florida; correspondent Alex Presha from the trail in South Carolina; chief national correspondent Matt Gutman; senior national correspondent Terry Moran; senior White House correspondent Selina Wang; political director Rick Klein; deputy political director Averi Harper; White House correspondent Mary Alice Parks; correspondents Aaron Katersky, Mola Lenghi, Elizabeth Schulze, and Mireya Villarreal; executive editorial producer John Santucci; senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer; senior reporter Katherine Faulders; and multiplatform reporter Jay O’Brien.

Contributors Dan Abrams, Donna Brazile, John Katko, Reince Priebus, and Kate Shaw will provide analysis across platforms.

ABC News will have on-the-ground reporting from California, Alabama, Virginia, Texas and Colorado to deliver viewers up-to-the-minute reporting of all election results and campaign updates.

Additional ABC News Network-Wide Coverage: