ABC News to Stream Exclusive Interview with Vice President Kamala Harris

Today, ABC News announced an exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, the day of the Iowa caucuses.

Chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce is traveling with the Vice President for day-in-the-life access on Air Force Two to Columbia, South Carolina.

Bruce was alongside the Vice President as she delivered a speech on Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the steps of the South Carolina State House and for additional stops to meet voters in the key battleground state.

The interview will first stream on ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis on Tuesday, January 16, and previews will air and stream across ABC News programs and platforms beginning today, Monday, January 15.

On Wednesday, January 17, Vice President Harris will make her seventh appearance on The View, with all six co-hosts, and her second visit in her current role.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis streams Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST. The View airs Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST.

ABC News will cover results from the Iowa caucuses with its powerhouse political team on Monday, January 15.

On Thursday, January 18, at 9:00 p.m. EST, World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis will moderate the ABC News and WMUR-TV Republican presidential primary debate at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

anchor David Muir and ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis will moderate the ABC News and WMUR-TV Republican presidential primary debate at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. This Week co-anchor and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, This Week co-anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, and WMUR-TV political director Adam Sexton will also join the debate broadcast.