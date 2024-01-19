Three New “Truth and Lies” Episodes Looking Deeper At Recent Headline Making Events Coming From ABC News Studios

ABC News Studios’ No. 1 rated docu-series, Truth and Lies, returns to delve into three of the most chilling high-profile cases and headline making events in recent history with two-hour episodes that look closer at the Gilgo Beach serial killings, the Titan Submersible tragedy, and secrets of the Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints.

returns with three captivating new episodes that reveal hidden truths and untold accounts from an infamous crime, a catastrophic event that dominated headlines, and an elusive cult. Each two-hour episode is an in-depth look behind the scenes of these chilling events. The first episode chronicles the twists and turns in the decade-long investigation to find the Long Island serial killer; the second episode unfolds the tragic story of entrepreneur Stockton Rush, his vision for an innovative submersible that would take adventurous tourists down to the Titanic wreckage, and his ill-fated voyage; and the final episode delves into the polygamist Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) community and the controversial life of their leader, Warren Jeffs, who still proves dangerous even behind bars.

The first episode of Truth & Lies: The Hunted airs Thursday, Jan. 25, at 9:00 p.m. EST on ABC, next day on Hulu Truth and Lies: The Hunted (Jan. 25)

After 23-year-old escort Shannan Gilbert disappeared in 2010, police stumbled upon a serial killer’s graveyard in Gilgo Beach, Long Island — which held the human remains of four other missing sex workers. Shortly after, authorities discovered six more bodies along the same stretch of road. Truth and Lies: The Hunted chronicles the twists and turns in the decade-long investigation to find the Long Island serial killer, uncovering allegations of corruption and police biases that slowed the investigation and enraged the victims’ family members. This episode takes viewers inside the task force that used new technology that led to the July 2023 arrest of the man now accused of murdering those four sex workers: Rex Heuermann, a husband and father who police claim was leading a dark double life. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to these charges. Truth and Lies: The Hunted explores the police’s ongoing investigation of this notorious case and dives deep into the subculture of sex work, giving viewers the point of view of the women behind these headlines.

Truth and Lies: Final Dive of the Titan (Feb. 8)

Entrepreneur Stockton Rush dreamed of a revolutionary submersible that could take adventurous tourists into the deep sea to view the fabled Titanic wreckage. Truth and Lies: Final Dive of the Titan reports on how Rush’s Titan submersible became a cautionary tale about the risks of innovation. Through interviews with Rush’s friends, former Titan “mission specialists” and adventure pioneers, the episode explores the groundbreaking technology behind the Titan, painting a picture of both the excitement and devastation surrounding the deadly venture. The program also takes viewers through the pivotal moments that ultimately led to the demise of the Titan and all on board its final tragic journey into the deep sea.

Truth and Lies: The Doomsday Prophet (Feb. 15)

Truth and Lies: The Doomsday Prophet examines the secretive Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) community and the unconventional and controversial life of its founder, Warren Jeffs, exploring the rise of the sect and its practice of polygamy. The episode features harrowing, exclusive interviews with courageous ex-FLDS members, including one of Jeffs’ former wives and his daughter. Never-before-seen footage takes viewers inside this closed community that encourages women to “keep sweet” by suppressing emotions and obeying their husbands and the all-knowing prophet. By unraveling the complexities of power, faith and control, the documentary paints a vivid portrait of the impact the FLDS had on its followers and the broader implications of Jeffs’ leadership, which still influences the society he constructed.

The original series Truth and Lies premiered on Jan. 5, 2017, with Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers. Past episodes are available to stream on Hulu and include Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein, Truth and Lies: Monica and Bill and more.

premiered on Jan. 5, 2017, with Past episodes are available to stream on Hulu and include and more. Truth and Lies is produced by ABC News Studios. Muriel Pearson serves as executive producer, and David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley. Reena Mehta is the SVP of Streaming and Digital Content.