ABC Owned Television Stations Present “Our America: In the Black” to Raise Awareness About Financial Health and Wellness in the Black Community

ABC Owned Television Stations will air the new documentary Our America: In the Black to raise awareness about building financial health and wellness in the Black community.

What’s Happening:

ABC Owned Television Stations present Our America: In the Black , sponsored by Microsoft Corporation, beginning Saturday, Feb. 3.

, sponsored by Microsoft Corporation, beginning Saturday, Feb. 3. This thought-provoking documentary special chronicles the efforts of Microsoft Philanthropies specialist Darrell Booker in his national quest to raise awareness about building financial health and wellness in the Black community.

In the series, Booker explores how technology can serve as a great equalizer to mitigate these disparities while engaging with individuals who are actively working toward financial literacy programs that pave the way for economic mobility and generational wealth creation.

The documentary focuses on the stories of three individuals at different stages of their financial journey:

Hannah – Booker visits Los Angeles where he is introduced to Hannah, a young foster care youth, who dreams of attending Howard University and becoming a mechanical engineer. The episode also features the dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University, Phylicia Rashad.

Angel Mercedes – From New York, Booker introduces viewers to the nonprofit RISE

Meagan Naraine – Booker visits Atlanta for an opportunity to highlight the work he does with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs ( RICE

Our America: In the Black airs on Hulu’s Black Stories Always hub and across the ABC Owned Television Stations’ streaming and digital platforms and linear on the following dates:

Saturday, Feb. 3

12:30 a.m. EST 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia

3:00 p.m. PST ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles

8:30 p.m. PST ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco

11:30 p.m. CST ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston

10:00 p.m. PST ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno

Sunday, Feb. 4

12:30 a.m. EST ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham

11:00 p.m. CST ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago

Monday, Feb. 5

8:00 p.m. EST ABC Localish

Saturday, Feb. 10

5:00 a.m. EST ABC7/WABC-TV New York

Monday, Feb. 12

8:00 p.m. EST ABC Localish

Details:

Our America: In the Black is executive produced by Nzinga Blake, executive producer, Race & Culture, ABC Owned Television Stations; and produced by Luke Richards, senior manager, Content Development, ABC Owned Television Stations; Shako Liu, senior producer, ABC Owned Television Stations; and John Garcia, producer editor, Content Development, ABC Owned Television Stations.

is executive produced by Nzinga Blake, executive producer, Race & Culture, ABC Owned Television Stations; and produced by Luke Richards, senior manager, Content Development, ABC Owned Television Stations; Shako Liu, senior producer, ABC Owned Television Stations; and John Garcia, producer editor, Content Development, ABC Owned Television Stations. Post-production services were facilitated by Robeson Parks.

The documentary special is available on the 24/7 streaming platforms, 32 connected TV apps across streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV Android TV Apple TV Roku