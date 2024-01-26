ABC’s “What Would You Do?” Returning for 16th Season on February 18th

You won’t believe what people do when they think no one’s watching! ABC’s hit hidden-camera series, What Would You Do?, is returning for its 16th season on Sunday, February 18th.

Hosted by ABC News’ John Quiñones, What Would You Do? returns to ABC for a historic 16th season on Sunday, February 18th (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) with episodes available the next day on Hulu

Quiñones welcomes guest correspondents Sara Haines, co-host of The View, and W. Kamau Bell, cultural commentator and television host, as they observe how real people react when tricky situations and moral dilemmas arise in public settings.

, and W. Kamau Bell, cultural commentator and television host, as they observe how real people react when tricky situations and moral dilemmas arise in public settings. In the season premiere, bystanders grapple with a schoolteacher’s side hustle on an adult-content site, objections to immigrants applying for work at a local coffee shop, a deli staffer dealing with a rude customer, breastfeeding in public and a man bothering a woman at the gym while working out.

What Would You Do? reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios. The program brings audiences together, providing them with hope by showcasing the kindness of strangers.

Now in season 16, the award-winning series is hosted by John Quiñones and produced by ABC News Studios and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Michaela Dowd and Grant Kahler are executive producers.

David Sloan, senior executive producer: “The staying power of What Would You Do? can be summed up simply: it is the search for the hero inside all of us. For nearly two decades, John Quiñones has artfully gone on this search to see who steps up and who steps away when ordinary people are confronted with an ethical dilemma. It’s about pure intentions that spark thoughtful conversations and make for provocative and compelling television.”