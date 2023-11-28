ABC7 to Livestream “Take Action: San Francisco” to Get Real Answers on the City’s Future

ABC7 will livestream “Take Action: San Francisco,” a live event providing real answers about the future of the city on Monday, December 4. The event will then be broadcast in its entirety on Saturday, December 9 on ABC7 KGO-TV.

During the event, Mayor London Breed, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and Chief of Police William Scott will take direct questions from ABC7 News and community leaders in the live audience.

Starting November 27, ABC7 News will air a week of special coverage leading up to “Take Action: San Francisco.”

The week of in-depth coverage and hourlong town hall will bring tough questions, no spin, and real answers for the city’s biggest challenges, including: Crime Drugs Homelessness An Empty Downtown

After the recent APEC Conference, the city remains at a pivotal turning point. The image of the city remains tarnished, especially by media outlets that continue to spread a negative storyline this election season.

ABC7’s Reggie Aqui, Lyanne Melendez and Phil Matier will drive the live conversation beyond the talking points, diving into real statistics around four key issues facing San Francisco.

Community leaders, business owners, and viewers have been invited to submit their questions to the panel via abc7news.com/TakeActionSF

ABC7 News coverage leading up to “Take Action: San Francisco” is as follows and will broadcast live on ABC7 News and available wherever viewers stream: Monday, November 27: The State of San Francisco Today Tuesday, November 28: San Francisco’s Drug Epidemic Wednesday, November 29: San Francisco’s Homeless Crisis Thursday, November 30: Downtown San Francisco Friday, December 1: Crime in San Francisco Monday, December 4: “Take Action: San Francisco” (streaming live)

ABC7 is partnering with The San Francisco Standard and the San Francisco Press Club in preparation for the discussion.

